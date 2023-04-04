A trial date of Dec. 4-13 was set Friday in Pottawatomie County District Court for McKaine T. Farr of Wamego.
Farr has been charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance causing the death of Jayson Ebert, also of Wamego. The complaint alleges the distribution occurred between Sept. 1 and Sept. 3, 2021.
As District Judge Jeff Elder had recused himself from the case, Farr appeared in front of District Judge Norbert Marek, who usually hears cases in Jackson County.
Marek informed the defendant, “You have a right to a trial by jury where the state would have to show under reasonable doubt that you committed these crimes.” The judge added in such a trial, Farr could call witnesses, cross examine witnesses and testify in his own defense if we wished.
“On assuming the nature of this charge, you're entering a not guilty plea?” Marek asked.
Barry Clark, Farr's attorney, replied they were “standing mute” and Marek ordered the not guilty plea entered.
Marek then began the process of setting the trial date.
Pottawatomie County Attorney Sherri Schuck pointed because this is a “newer charge for the state” a motion hearing might need to be set first, suggesting June or July, but Marek immediately jumped in with September, citing his schedule in Jackson County.
Marek also agreed with the county attorney on the charge.
“This is a relatively new charge in the state of Kansas,” he said. “And it seems to me that courts get somewhat persnickety about alternatives. And therefore the jury would have to be instructed on a lesser (charge).
“Given the newness, with older charges we can go to the case law and they'll tell us this is the lesser included,” Marek continued. “This one, are we going to be able to find the case law?”
After the hearing, Schuck explained that there have not been a lot of these cases filed in the state – death resulting from drug distribution.
“Although fentanyl overdoses and poisonings have been in the news for several years, this particular charge has not been utilized,” she said. “There have not been a lot of cases filed on it. So it's fairly new for all prosecutors which means there is not a lot of case law out there.”
She added that a lesser, or alternative charge, would be there for the jury if they could not find for the main charge.
The newness of the charges, along with a requested trial length of at least a week, began pushing the available dates into October. However, Schuck pointed out Shawnee County will be using one of the Pottawatomie County courtrooms for a trial in October.
Finally, Marak just said, “We'll throw this out there, I hate to do it, but December?”
The trial date was finally set for Dec. 4-13. After a query from the judge, Clark noted his client, who is out on bail, would waive his right to a speedy trial to secure that date. “Frankly, Judge, we need the time due to the complexity of the case,” he said.
