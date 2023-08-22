Manhattan Town Center is excited to announce the upcoming Holiday Performing Arts Festival (formerly the Holiday Music Festival), and we are now accepting applications for performances! In the previous two decades, we have invited local schools, churches, individuals, and organizations to help us spread holiday cheer by performing in our annual event. This year the festival will run from November 24 through December 24, 2023.

We would like to invite the public to perform on the Holiday Performing Arts Festival Stage in the mall’s East Court. All performances are scheduled on a first come, first served basis - and are during mall hours. Don’t hesitate to schedule your performance as soon as possible! Manhattan Town Center will provide equipment including stage, speakers, piano (if enough participants need one), up to 2 microphones & 2 mic stands, and limited amounts of chairs. However, we will be unable to provide risers, CD player, or compensation for your performance.