Manhattan Town Center is excited to announce the upcoming Holiday Performing Arts Festival (formerly the Holiday Music Festival), and we are now accepting applications for performances! In the previous two decades, we have invited local schools, churches, individuals, and organizations to help us spread holiday cheer by performing in our annual event. This year the festival will run from November 24 through December 24, 2023.
We would like to invite the public to perform on the Holiday Performing Arts Festival Stage in the mall’s East Court. All performances are scheduled on a first come, first served basis - and are during mall hours. Don’t hesitate to schedule your performance as soon as possible! Manhattan Town Center will provide equipment including stage, speakers, piano (if enough participants need one), up to 2 microphones & 2 mic stands, and limited amounts of chairs. However, we will be unable to provide risers, CD player, or compensation for your performance.
We do not have Bluetooth audio capabilities, but if you bring an mp3 player or phone with an aux port, it can be plugged into our sound equipment via an auxiliary cord which we can provide. Also, please provide someone to operate your music selections during your performance.
Please complete the attached Registration and Equipment Request Form and return it, along with the signed Hold Harmless Agreement no later than Friday, November 3, 2023. You are required to fill out the form in full, including 3 separate date/time requests. The performer’s name and description will be used in advertising your performance, so please be thoughtful on the description. Our staff will then contact you to finalize your performance. If you have any questions regarding the Holiday Performing Arts Festival, please call the Management Office. Thank you for sharing your talents with us this holiday season!
St. George, KS (8/15/2023)… School has started which means it’s time for the School Night to Join Scouting. This is the opportunity for all youth and parents to find out more about having fun, learning new things, and creating a unique adventure through Cub Scouting, now open to both boys an…
Beecher and Rifle Church Annual Homecoming – Sunday, Aug. 27 at Beecher Bible and Rifle Church, 31624 Chapel St. Wabaunsee. Church service will start at 9:45 A.M. followed by a potluck luncheon at noon. Meat will be provided. After fellowship and lunch, we will have a program in the church…
Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting -- Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the PWRL Onaga Branch Library, 313 Leonard Street, Onaga Kansas at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
