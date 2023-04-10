The city of Manhattan will be closing several lanes of traffic in Pottawatomie County beginning Monday, April 17.
Manhattan City Manager Ron Fehr on Monday updated the Pottawatomie County Commissioners on the project.
“We will start off at the intersection of Levy Drive and US 24,” he said. “We already put up reader boards to give folks a heads up. A week from today we'll close those island lanes within certain distances to start working on the intersection improvements.”
Fehr also noted that the Kansas Department of Transportation will also be working on a HWY 24 project in the area.
“KDOT is planning a maintenance project from Excel to the mall,” he said. “It will impact things and we're trying to coordinate. But we don't have details on their start date. We've heard toward the end of may, but that may get moved up.” The KDOT project will include asphalt on the highway and paving the shoulders.
“What kind of mess will that make?” Asked Commissioner Pat Weixelman.
“It will be down to one lane in each direction in addition to our lane closures,” Fehr responded. “It will be a significant amount of inconvenience.”
Fehr added the Manhattan project should be done by the end of the summer, “but I'm not sure how long the KDOT project will take. Usually asphalt goes fairly fast, but it will be a little longer since they're planning on paving the shoulders.”
Compounding the problems is the closure of Hays Drive. That has to do with Manhattan's levy project.
“That has hit its midway point,” Fehr said. “There will be a new box gate close to Casement. To perform that, it has to extend under Hays Drive, necessitating closing it.”
“That was the alternative back way,” commented Commissioner Dee McKee. “Now that's closed as well. It's very unfortunately. I don't know if you anticipated it, but I anticipated it.”
“It will be a challenge,” Fehr admitted. “(But) the levy project is going well. Utility lines have been moved along with the pump line that serves Blue Township has been raised. During the Hays Drive closure they are working on putting a storm sewer on the east side.”
Fehr also touched on other work which will be taking place in Aggieville, on Kimball and at the Manhattan Airport.
He also noted there was nothing new on the Scorpius project. “They are still looking at their investment here,” he said. “They are looking at more of a campus setup. One big building. They did that in San Antonio and it worked well there.”
Fire Thanks
The commissioners thanked the county's volunteer firefighters for their efforts in combating last week's blaze, which temporarily shut down part of Highway 99.
“I toured the fire area,” Weixelman said. “down by Westmoreland it was pretty nasty.
You couldn't ask for a better bunch of people,” he continued. “Those folks aren't paid. They leave their jobs. I think there five fires at the same time. A shout-out to those guys who were out their on the front lines. We appreciate what they do. I wish we could compensate them a little better.”
Deeds Report
County Register of Deeds Betty Abitz informed the commission she had lost a good employee as the family was moving, but was also able to transition quickly with a new employee, Brandy Henry.
She added March was a bit slower than it had been, but it was picking up in April. March had a total of 312 documents filed, with an indebtedness amount of $21,070,482.25. Filing fees totaled $23,839. Service fees added $5,233 for a total of $29,062.
Abitz also told the commission she was able to use money from the tech fund to purchase a new copy machine, and turn the old one over to the zoning office.
Plat Approval
The commission unanimously approved the final plat for the Hidden Lakes Subdivision Unit Two, which is located on Hodges Lane in St. George, just south of Highway 24.
After Prom
With the proviso the money be spent for anti-alcohol educational purposes, the commission approved a $400 donation to the St. Marys High School After Prom.
Historical Society
The commission approved $7,500 in matching funds to the Onaga Historical Society.
Commented
