Jason Smith had plenty of praise for Wamego Monday as he spoke at the Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce monthly membership meeting.
Smith is the President/CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I'm from a small town in southwest Oklahoma called Grandfield,” he said. “And I've always thought Wamego was what I wish my hometown had turned out to be. Unfortunately, like a lot of small towns that we've seen in the plains, it's not 50 percent the size that it was when I went to school there in high school. So it has not thrived the way this community has. And so, congratulations to you all for that. It's really impressive to see the vibrancy and the things that go on in this community and you are to be commended for that.”
Later in his talk, Smith circled back to comparing his small town and Wamego, as he stressed the importance of picking a path.
“If you do that, and do it well, you'll probably succeed,” he said.
“I graduated with 21 people,” Smith continued. “And we were about 1,500 people when I was there. There's about 900 there now. My family has been in Grandfield since the early 1900s. My grandparents graduated from high school there, but I'm probably going to be the last one in my family that graduates there. I thought about what Grandfield didn't do, but Wamego did. And just in broad terms. Number one in my mind is jobs and entrepreneurship.”
Smith noted Grandfield had a couple big job producing companies back in the 1960s, but when those went away, nothing replaced them.
“My hometown and Wamego had the same exact population in the 1960 census. We both had 2,500 people. Now, Wamego has 4,500 and Grandfield has 900. To my knowledge, my hometown has never had a concerted effort to attract new jobs. It's just 30 minutes from Wichita Falls, Texas, or 40 minutes from Lawton, Okla., and they just said that's good enough. We don't need to worry about it.”
Smith credited Wamego's success to leadership, noting he had a friend who did a thesis on community leadership.
“His argument was you could take a community that had all the money in the world and no leadership and a community that struggled to find resources, but had tremendous leadership,” Smith said. “The community with leadership and limited resources would outperform the community with money every time. And he showed example after example after example of where this has happened.
“I'm just amazed when I come here, that the people are engaged, involved and participate in things like Vision Wamego. It's so important. You have to continue to do that and think about what the community needs in going forward.”
Scorpius Update
Smith also updated the group on Scorpius (formerly Scorpion).
“This isn't revisionist history,” he said. “You go back and listen to some of the comments I made a year ago, you'll hear the exact same thing … they announced way to early.”
Smith said there were some factors in that, one being leaked information about a project in San Antonio before it was announced and “got their hands slapped by the SEC as a trading company.
“And, I'm not saying good, bad, or indifferent, but we were in election season and you had a governor that was super excited to make some announcements,” he continued. “And so, those two things together led to this big event where we announced this project before, I think, the economic development team would have liked to.”
Smith also said the interest rate hikes affected the plans.
“We're going to continue to work on that; they have come back with a phased approach, as opposed to one big building, and I think actually, for our community, the county, all of us in the area, that's going to be a much better approach from our standpoint. They continue to be optimistic that they're going to be able to find financing for phase one fairly quickly.”
Other Projects
Smith also touched on two other projects in Pottawatomie County – Cimarron Trailers and RDT.
“Cimarron Trailers is one that went kind of under the radar,” he said, noting it was a company which had been doing very well in Oklahoma and was looking to expand. “It was a buyout of an existing business in Green Valley Business Park,” he said. “They've already hit the job numbers they were estimated and will be continue to look for opportunities to grow.”
RDT is involved in the chip manufacturing process. “I know the state of Kansas, as they work on some of these major chip projects through the Chips Act is very excited about RDTs presence in Pottawatomie County. They are spinning off of the university and building a manufacturing facility on Lake Elbo Rd. Their target is to be up to 40 employees and the average wage on that will be $60,000 to $70,000.”
Member Announcements
• The Times won the Kansas Press Association Sweepstakes Award, making it the best newspaper in its division.
• Nicole Cabler was introduced as the new director of the Kaw Valley Chamber of Commerce.
• Brent Sigman was introduced as the production director for The Columbian Theatre.
• Wamego City Manager Stacie Eichman asked for volunteers for the fire department dunk tank over the Fourth of July activities.
• Wamego will be hosting several Mental Health First Aid classes. They are free, and people were encouraged to attend.
• Amanda Bullock told the group the Community Market was a success and they were looking forward to continuing it over the summer.
