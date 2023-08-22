Rural Water District (RWD) No. 4, Pottawatomie County is asking its customers to be mindful of their water use and to voluntarily reduce the amount of water used outdoors for lawn watering, washing of vehicles, etc.
In accordance with their adopted Water Conservation Plan, the District has declared a Water Watch to be in effect until Sept. 5, 2023. Northeast Kansas has recently experienced temperatures not seen for more than 75 years, and daytime temperatures are not forecasted to return to normal until next weekend.
The U.S. Drought Monitor also shows Pottawatomie County is experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions.
These voluntary efforts are to begin immediately and continue until Sept. 5, unless extended.
Pottawatomie RWD 4 Manager Keith Murphy says that at the present time, groundwater levels remain adequate and the water treatment plant is keeping up with demand. However, if the current weather conditions do not subside or if they worsen, or if there is some kind of mechanical or electrical failure related to pumping or treatment, water restrictions could be made mandatory. Murphy encourages unavoidable outside water use to occur every-other day, with use at even-numbered addresses occurring on days with even-numbered dates, and use at odd-numbered addresses on days with odd-numbered dates.
Customers observing leaks in the distribution system are encouraged to report them by calling 785-456-7935 as soon as possible.
Murphy also said voluntary water conservation is the first phase of the District’s Water Conservation Plan which emphasizes voluntary water conservation as the primary management tool.
Customers are encouraged to do their part to ensure RWD 4 maintains adequate water supply throughout the remainder of the summer for all RWD 4 customers.
“Water is an important community resource that we all must share,” Murphy said. “It is through our collective efforts that we can safeguard our water supply for essential needs including water for drinking and cooking, cleaning, bathing, fire protection and sanitation.”
St. George, KS (8/15/2023)… School has started which means it’s time for the School Night to Join Scouting. This is the opportunity for all youth and parents to find out more about having fun, learning new things, and creating a unique adventure through Cub Scouting, now open to both boys an…
Beecher and Rifle Church Annual Homecoming – Sunday, Aug. 27 at Beecher Bible and Rifle Church, 31624 Chapel St. Wabaunsee. Church service will start at 9:45 A.M. followed by a potluck luncheon at noon. Meat will be provided. After fellowship and lunch, we will have a program in the church…
Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting -- Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the PWRL Onaga Branch Library, 313 Leonard Street, Onaga Kansas at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.