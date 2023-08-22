Rural Water District (RWD) No. 4, Pottawatomie County is asking its customers to be mindful of their water use and to voluntarily reduce the amount of water used outdoors for lawn watering, washing of vehicles, etc.

In accordance with their adopted Water Conservation Plan, the District has declared a Water Watch to be in effect until Sept. 5, 2023. Northeast Kansas has recently experienced temperatures not seen for more than 75 years, and daytime temperatures are not forecasted to return to normal until next weekend.