Wamego Community Market Fundraiser set for July 5
An area man was injured by a lightning strike last Friday said Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager in a Wednesday press release.
At 7:05 p.m., June 30, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call in regards to an individual being struck by lightning in the 5600 block of Lewis Wilson Road, rural Wamego.
Pottawatomie County deputies and a Louisville firefighter arrived at the scene and found Jennifer Campbell administering CPR to a male individual later identified as Matthew Campbell (37), Jager said. It was reported that Matthew had been struck by lightning while walking back from the pasture. Matthew's wife, Jennifer Campbell was along with Matthew when he was struck. She reported being knocked to the ground by the lightning strike as well. Jennifer did not report any injuries.
Matthew was transported to a local hospital by Pottawatomie County EMS. The release noted as of Wednesday, Matthew's condition is unknown.
The couple owns Woolly Bee Farm and there is a fundraiser planned by the Wamego Community Market Wednesday afternoon, July 5. Free slices of watermelon will be available for a free will donation. The Market is held from 4-7 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church parking lot, downtown Wamego.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the couple.
Keli Campbell, Matthew's sister, writes on the page, “Matthew and Jen's families started this Go Fund Me to take some of the stress off of Jen - as she juggles caring for Matthew, caring for herself, caring for their three children ... and also still trying to care for the animals and flowers they have put some much work into on the farm.
“The full extent of the medical expenses and long-term outcomes are unknown at this point,” she continued. She added on a later update, “Because of your generous support, they do have paid help at the farm, as well as friends helping to watch over the house.”
As of noontime July 5, the GoFundMe effort has had 699 donations and raised $74,884 of the $100,000 goal. The GoFundMe link is
