The Wamego Public Library’s expansion and renovation project is making progress.
“There are some pretty exciting construction sights and sounds as insulation, sheet rock, duct work and sprinkler systems have been delivered and installed,” said Darci Hildebrand, WPL director. “We’ve been having fun making decisions about paint colors, flooring and Children’s Library furnishings.”
The library is on a tight budget, but Hildebrand said they have been working hard to stretch every dollar.
“We have been repurposing items and refinishing furnishings other local libraries are sharing,” she said.
There are two parts to the project – expansion and renovation. The expansion portion is well on the way to completion.
“When it is complete, we will move into that space and function for a few months with a brand new Children’s Library and curbside pick-up for materials for our teens and adults,” Hildebrand said. She added that check-out system will be very similar to the one developed during Covid.
During the time the current building will be undergoing its renovation, Hildebrand said they would still be maintaining other services.
“We plan to have two computers, free WiFi and the copy machine temporarily available for patrons in the new lobby area,” she said. “It will be different, but it’s just for short time while our original building gets paint, flooring and new lighting.”
Fund Raising
Patrons and interested community members can help the WPL stretch its dollars even further with two upcoming events – Match Day and Trivia Night.
The Wamego Community Foundation Match Day is set for Thursday, Oct. 5. The WPL is one of the many funds available, and each dollar is matched by 50 cents. Trivia Night is Saturday, Nov. 4.
“Both of these events are great ways to support your local library,” Hildebrand said.
Library Card Month
September is Library Card Month – and the WPL is actively participating.
“Come into and get a new card to open up a whole new world of adventure,” Hildebrand said. “With your card, you can check out movies, magazines, audio books, large print books, children’s books, disc golf and pickleball sets, and playaway tablets.
“You also get access to free eBooks and audio books through the Libby app and the Cloud Library,” she continued. “Bring in your device and we can help you set it up.”
All new cardholders will get a prize … just bring in an ID and something with a current address to apply.
For those who currently hold library cards – this is a good time to get a tattered one or lost one replaced for free.
Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting -- Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the PWRL Onaga Branch Library, 313 Leonard Street, Onaga Kansas at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
