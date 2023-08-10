MANHATTAN, Kan. – Canning produce correctly is essential to safe food preservation. Two key ingredients to make many canned or pickled foods safe is bottled lemon juice and vinegar, said Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee.

“Bottled lemon juice is standardized, or uniformly acidified, per (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) regulations,” Blakeslee said. “Therefore, it is consistent, which provides a known level of safety for food preservation.”