As a newspaper, our job is to tell the stories of the communities we serve. Sometimes that is done through words, sometimes through pictures, sometimes its a combination of both.
We like to think we're pretty good at it, and once a year, we have the opportunity to get our work validated by the Kansas Press Association when it announces its Awards of Excellence. This year, we got 16 nods, and for the first time, everyone on our editorial staff earned an award or a piece of one. That's pretty cool when you think of it!
Part of the awards belong to the people we write about and photograph. Without you, there would be no stories. So thank you for letting us tell your stories.
Part of the awards also belongs to you who pay to read The Times. Without you, we wouldn't be here. So, to our subscribers, a big THANK YOU! And to those who don't subscribe … you're missing out on some quality work.
Most awards are given in our division, which is determined by subscriber base. However, a few – headline writing, series and feature photo, were given across three divisions.
The 2023 Awards of Excellence
• First Place – Feature Story, Beth Day, Quilts of Valor honor, comfort veterans; Government/Political Story, Annie Wolfe, Mothballing a possibility; Education Story, Beth Day, Rice makes history in virtual classroom; Headline Writing, Beth Day, Radium Girls were kept in the 'Undark'/Pierson's practically perfect performance/It's all about the Bard; Sports Photo, Beth Day, Crusader Tony Beaulieu.
• Second Place – Feature Story, Beth Day, Two days in the desert; Series, Beth Day/Emma Loura, Police Chief Baker; Education Story, Beth Day, WHS highlights CTE; Sports Story, Beth Day, Raider season ends at state; Story/Photo Combination, Cale Prater, Homecoming Heroes; Feature Photo, Beth Day, Coolin' off the crowd; Photo Package, Beth Day/Jacob Keehn, All Shook Up.
• Third Place. Religion Story, Annie Wolfe, Mission to Texas leaves lasting impression; Education Story, Beth Day, Not long ago …; Senior Story, Beth Day, Wamego welcomes home veterans, guardians; Sports Story, Beth Day, Special Bond leads Lady Raiders.
