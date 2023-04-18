As a newspaper, our job is to tell the stories of the communities we serve. Sometimes that is done through words, sometimes through pictures, sometimes its a combination of both.

We like to think we're pretty good at it, and once a year, we have the opportunity to get our work validated by the Kansas Press Association when it announces its Awards of Excellence. This year, we got 16 nods, and for the first time, everyone on our editorial staff earned an award or a piece of one. That's pretty cool when you think of it!