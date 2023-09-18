Barb Kolde, a resident of St. George and former Pottawatomie County commissioner, asked current commissioner Dee McKee for her resignation.
“It is in the best interest of the county that Dee would resign on her own,” Kolde said during the public comment section of Monday’s commission meeting. “Everyone deserves a fair trial, but on behalf of me, I’m asking her to resign.”
McKee, who was not present Monday, came under fire at last week’s commission meeting for inaccuracies in her expense reports. The issue arose briefly at the Aug. 28 meeting, when Steve Minton, a county resident, asked McKee if she traveled to a Flint Hills Regional Council meeting in Council Grove on May 16. McKee indicated she did, and Minton asked no further questions.
Last week, Michelle Campbell, another county resident, pressed McKee further on the issue. She brought up discrepancies she found in three different expense reports – the aforementioned FHRC meeting, June 13 travel to Topeka for a Workforce Board meeting, and a June 22 trip to Junction City for an additional FHRC meeting.
On the matter of the first meeting, Campbell said the FHRC meeting minutes showed it was held May 19 in Eskridge and McKee was not physically present, she Zoomed in. Campbell said by state statute, McKee was possibly not entitled to reimbursement for the Workforce Board meeting. And finally, Campbell said the FHRC minutes showed the June meeting was held in St. George on June 16. She did note that a July 21 meeting was held in Junction City, but it was not listed on the expense report.
McKee made no comment at last week’s meeting on the issue, nor did she respond for several requests by The Times for comments.
The Times has also requested comments from McKee on Kolde’s resignation request.
