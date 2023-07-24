Pottawatomie County resident Doug Kern, who is also a member of the Planning Commission, suggested that it might be time for the county commissioners to give themselves a pay increase.
“The average commission’s salary in Kansas is about $50,000,” said Kern. “The reason I’m suggesting that is because I would like to see some younger people both on the city commission in Wamego and on our county commission.”
Kern went on to explain that a younger individual would need a wage that could be a full-time position, so they could afford to be on the Board of Commissioners. With commission meetings and other duties occurring during the day it is difficult to be a commissioner if one does not have availability during the daytime hours.
Nitrate Warning
Steve Minton informed the commissioners that the city of St. George reissued the nitrate water warning.
“What can the county do about this? Not much, except not signing the final plat or putting a notation on the final plat that future owners of these lots will be notified in writing of any water quality issues,” suggested Minton. Minton was referring to the most recent preliminary plat located north of St. George.
Health Dept. Update
County commissioners approved a grant application for the Health Department. The grant offers funding in total of $89,287.68 over four years. Its purpose is to support the Kansas public health system through infrastructure improvements including workforce and accreditation. The grant application is due Aug. 15 and would begin Dec. 1.
July 25 was the health department’s first back-to-school clinic. “A lot of the schools are starting to enroll,” said Local Health Officer Leslie Campbell. “We will be at enrollment this next month depending when they are to help people decide if they need immunizations or not. Or if they need other services.”
Campbell also informed the commission that a Boil Water Advisory was issued for the Neighbors of Walnut Grove Trailer Park on July 12. “Everyone there was notified,” said Campbell. “When I looked last Friday, it had not been rescinded.”
New Truck Look
The new trucks that were ordered for Pottawatomie County EMS will have a new look. The trucks will be mostly white with blue graphics. Currently, trucks are black and red. The new look saves money on the exterior that can be used for upgrades on the interior.
“Probably saved about $8,000,” said EMS Director Hal Bumgarner. “We had to upgrade that Ford package so we could have the foot pedals adjustable for people of different heights.”
Final Plat Approved
County Commissioners approved the final plat for Kanon Ridge Estates off of Flush Rd. The tract will consist of 12 lots, with one lot being three acres and the rest of the lots being in excess of four acres.
Commissioner Greg Riat asked county professionals present at the meeting for input.
“I guess I would ask you guys if you have any comments to us, because I know there were some concerns. There were some tubes put in on Flush Rd that I think were a concern,” said Riat. “So, I’d put it back to you guys with the knowledge. Are there any concerns that you have that you would relay to us at this point?”
“I would say it wasn’t as smooth as I would have hoped it would be. Kind of a long and treacherous process for probably both (the developer) and us. But I will say that he did, in my opinion, a very good job,” said County Engineer Nathan Bergman.
Bergman explained that there had been some concrete panels that did not perform well and cracked. When asked to take them out and replace them, the developer was easy to work with.
“Any of the conversations I had with him on any of the issues that needed corrected he stepped up and made it right,” said County Project Coordinator Steven Roggenkamp.
Evergy Update
County Administrator Chad Kinsley gave the commissioners an update from state utilities regarding Evergy. Currently, Unit 2 is supposed to come offline 2030 and Unit 1 and 3 is supposed to start transitioning to natural gas.
“That was good news,” said Kinsley. “Hopefully, they stick with that plan.”
“Yeah, that’s excellent news,” agreed Commissioner Pat Weixelman.
Commented
