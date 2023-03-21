KDOT to close section of K-16 Beth Day Author email Mar 21, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Kansas Department of Transportation will close K-16 at two locations in Pottawatomie County on April 4 and 5, weather permitting, while maintenance crews replace pipes under the roadway.Each closure will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until work is complete, KDOT announced in a press release.On Tuesday, April 4, K-16 will be closed to through traffic just east of Blaine, between Kansas Ave. and Marshall Rd.On Wednesday, April 5, K, K-16 will be closed to through traffic approximately two miles east of Onaga, between Straight Creek Rd. and Lincoln Rd.No detours will be posted and motorists will need to use alternate routes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today 48° Cloudy Wamego, KS (66547) Today Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.. Tonight Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Updated: March 21, 2023 @ 3:26 pm Full Forecast Latest e-Edition The Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Mar 3, 2023 Essential Calendar Calendar free Wamego Community Day Sunday, March 26th, 2023 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The public is invited to enjoy the Wamego City Park -- especially the new playground, pickle ball and basketball courts. Snacks will be available until they run out! Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSylvesters plead guilty to unlawful sex chargesSt. George condemns five Ridge mobile homesWabaunsee Co. dismisses charges against Allen SylvesterSteven PriceFort Riley Military Police respond to gate incidentStanwix prelim set for June 15Ernest KratinaRichard ShortWamego city approves Columbian renovationsPablo Armendariz Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.