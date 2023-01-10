Superintendent Lacock will be speaking to Kansas Central about leasing buses from them and have the school district take over its own transportation system, he told the USD 321 board at Monday night’s meeting.
The superintendent sees many benefits to the school district’s own employees working to provide transportation, as they are insurance eligible and the school district will no longer be in competition with Topeka in meeting transportation needs. Kansas Central even found more drivers.
“It’s kind of a bad situation since we are contracted for ten routes,” Lacock said. “Right now with our numbers down, we don’t need all ten routes but we will need ten drivers for activities and all of that. We’ve saved a lot of money the first semester on routes because they couldn’t provide us with the number of drivers so we may pay out a lot more the second semester.”
Strategic Plan
Lacock gave an update on the strategic plan for the curriculum, noting it has yet to be approved because the school district is still working on making it compatible with the KESA Plan (the new state accreditation criteria). Once the KESA plan is aligned with the strategic plan, they will both be approved all at once.
Board Officers
Kim Gillum was re-elected as the school board president and John Simecka was re-elected as the board vice-president for 2023.
Workman’s Comp
The board approved moving the workman’s compensation insurance back on the same cycle as the liability insurance, in order to bid them together.
Therefore, the district will only pay half of the price, $46,000, because it’s for a six month period instead of a year.
Lacock said the most significant growth in the payroll was seen in the “other school employees” category, which includes para educators, custodial, secretarial, and food service. These employees were recently given raises and because these positions are more at risk, their rate of liability insurance went up.
K of C Donation
St. Marys High School received a $570 donation from the Knights of Columbus from their latest fundraiser. This donation will be used to benefit the special services program. This donation was accepted by the school board.
Capital Outlay
The superintendent has been making arrangements to meet with the architect about the construction project at Rossville High and discuss preliminary plans on how to proceed. Additionally, a furnace in the original part of the Rossville Grade School needs to be replaced because it is over thirty years old and no longer working properly. They will also need to replace the remainder of the old cast iron sewage pipes , which have fallen into disrepair, with PVC pipes.
Commented
