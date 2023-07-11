In the upcoming school year, the Kaw Valley grade schools will be focusing on improving the state test scores in fifth and sixth grade mathematics and in fourth grade English/Language Arts.
An essential skills workbook for math, science, and ELA has once again been sent home with students to practice over the summer.
At Monday’s board meeting, Travis Vanvleck, the principal at Rossville Grade School, discussed how to motivate students to perform well on the state tests and intervening with students who are in need of academic help, so they can raise their test scores.
One significant factor that has been affecting test scores at the high schools is student attendance. Being present for lessons and arriving at class on time will help the most overall. According to Adam Hurla, the principal of St. Marys High School, students need to be held accountable for their class attendance.
At the high schools, professional development groups were organized and each group focuses on three students who are the most at risk academically. Hurla had considered hiring a full-time at-risk assessment position, after having the position empty for the past two years, and a paraeducator is now willing to take it.
Policy Updates
The school board discussed updates to certain school policies. The policy which will align enrollment of out of district students with the new state law, was not up for discussion because it needs further developed.
Board member Adrienne Olejnik had some questions about the Accommodations Policy, whether there are changes to current practice and how the district will accommodate an individualized situation. Superintendent Kerry Lacock clarified that in-house activities can be taken care of easily, but accommodations when traveling outside of school will require communication in advance.
Regarding the policy about student activities, Olejnik had some questions on the process of allowing non-attending students living in the district to partake in extracurriculars. There are some requirements, including an affidavit or a transcript sent to KSHSAA by a parent, teacher, or organization to show the students’ eligibility. These students will also need an up-to-date physical, just like enrolled students do. Hurla clarified that these extracurriculars are not limited to sports, they also include the arts like music and school plays.
“We have the largest non-public population of students in the state, percentage-wise,” said Lacock, “So there are a lot of people who will come up from time to time.” Currently there are no un-enrolled participants at the moment but there has been significant interest shown.
The board approved all the presented policies.
Substitute Teachers
The school board discussed concerns about substitute teachers.
Board President Kim Gillum suggested an increase in pay to $125 a day, from the current $100 a day, in hopes that an increased wage will attract more interest in substitute teaching. However, it was pointed out this pay increase might run the risk of losing paraeducators. They may opt to become substitutes for the increased salary when the schools are already having a difficult time keeping paraeducators.
The school district will pay for the training in order for new subs to acquire their licenses.
USD 321 currently has only two full time substitute teachers and both work at the high schools. The board agreed to promote the position of substitute teachers and make an effort to increase the substitute pool, though it is a challenge to be a substitute teacher, especially at the grade schools.
Transportation
The new school buses will be delivered on the July 17 and July 19. The security cameras that are to be installed will be covered by capital outlay and they will be upgrading from analog to digital radios. The cost is not to exceed $27,000 for the radios and equipment. There are currently seven bus drivers employed for USD 321. There is currently one open position for a bus driver.
