USD 321 is continuing to work toward its own transportation department.
Superintendent Kerry Laycock presented a list to the board at the March 6 meeting from DS Bus Lines with 10 new Thomas buses of varying models the school district will purchase, bringing the subtotal pricing to $856,775.
This price does not include radio installation or camera systems.
In addition to the school buses, the district is considering purchasing two fifteen-passenger shuttle buses for non-CDL compliance. One of these is equipped with a wheelchair lift and room for twelve passengers. Installation of cameras will cost an additional $30,000 and it can be done with the funding. So far, the superintendent has looked at three different banks for financing options.
The school district will have to pay for certification and training of drivers, as well as provide the bus drivers’ salaries.
According to Board President Kim Gillum, the main issue with the district providing its own transportation at the moment is the bus drivers’ salaries.
“Kansas Central (the current contracted company) has indicated to them certain wages that they are looking at for the next five years based on a contract that we have not signed or agreed to,” said Gillum.
The drivers who are currently employed at the schools have the option to continue working with Kansas Central. Establishing a competitive wage is important for the schools to employ drivers. The school district can also offer benefits such as insurance and retirement. There is also the appeal of having new high quality buses for the drivers to work with.
“It will put us in a spot if Kansas Central is able to offer something that we’re not able to come close to matching and then those drivers decide they would rather stay with Kansas Central than to remain working in our district for us,” said Gillum.
The board later held a 15 minute executive session to discuss transportation salaries.
District Calendar
Lacock recently met with the Calendar Committee and made some changes for the 2023/2024 school year.
One significant change, the teachers’ work day has been moved to the Monday before the semester begins and the grade schools will have their back-to-school nights that same day. The extra day will provide teachers with more time to answer their students’ questions.
The junior high usually has a back-to-school night for seventh-graders, which will now take place on Tuesday, the day before school starts in August.
Special Education
School districts must ensure they they spend as much, or more, each year on special education. This known as Maintenance of Effort.
In the 2021 school year, USD 321 did not make maintenance of effort.
The school has received ESSER funds that are specifically for special education. By June, the school district has to pay the state back $300,000 of the funds it has received for the 2021/2022 school year. The last time when the district met the maintenance of effort standard was 2020.
Lacock said purchasing the shuttle bus with a wheelchair lift using the special education funds will help to offset it and make maintenance of effort for the next school year.
An additional factor is the district's need for paraeducators.
The salaries of paraeducators come from the special education funds, and several positions are vacant.
St Marys Grade School is in need of a speech pathologist, speech and language therapist, occupational therapist, and occupational therapy assistant. These positions have yet to be filled, which is a necessity considering the population of special needs children enrolled. There are currently 250 special needs students in the school district and with the number of special needs students increasing, the special education program is underfunded, in relation to student numbers.
Capital Outlay
The superintendent will be meeting with Community Trail this week, to begin surveying. Phase one is ready to move forward with. DCS is coming on Wednesday, bringing detailed drawings for the annex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.