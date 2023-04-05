Midwest Bus had the best bid on school buses and met all of the standards that the school district was looking for, according to USD 321 Superintendent Kerry Lacock.
The drivers’ job description was also included in the April 3 board packet to accept applications. So far there have been two applications for the position of transportation director, each with different experiences, and both candidates seem promising, Lacock said.
There are three bus drivers who currently work for the district and another three employees who have CDL licenses but still don’t have passenger or student endorsements. Only drivers with full endorsements are eligible to drive the bus with the wheelchair lift. However they may be involved in training new drivers.
Looking forward, the district will have safety meetings as well as CPR and first aid training. The schools can receive this training from Stormont Vail or Mission Valley but it is also possible that the school nurses may be able to provide it.
“I think having somebody in-house to do it would be worth it,” said Lacock.
The bus drivers’ handbook will be available on the first of June. The school board approved of the job description for the bus drivers and for the director of transportation.
On a related issue, Matt Hall, the secretary and treasurer of the Board of Business Safety, addressed the school board during the public forum part of the meeting.
He was representing the school bus drivers working in the St. Marys and Rossville area, who were also present at the meeting.
Hall stated these drivers have worked hard on their union contract, in order to improve safety, extra time to clean the buses, and to increase their standard of living. These drivers requested that the school board continues to allow them to have their contract.
Under state law, the school district will have to opt into PERA, the Public Employees’ Retirement Association, to allow these drivers to keep their contracts. It’s a similar process to what teachers have with PNA, or the Public Negotiations Act.
“The key thing is about making sure they have a voice,” said Hall. “The only key aspect is to make sure the school bus drivers have the same benefits they currently enjoy.” The school board was then given a letter from the bus union summarizing their requests.
Capital Outlay
Lacock is ready to move on with the construction plans for the Rossville High School annex building, which will house the wood shop, special education, and art classes. However the estimated cost right now, without adding the tornado shelters, is about $18 millon.
“I know that’s a really high bid but it’s out there, away from even being possible,” said Lacock. “Even over a five-year layout, that would be very taxing unless we get a big increase in evaluation or a big increase in state funding, which I can’t see either one occurring.”
The superintendent recommends not signing the contract with DCS Construction and plans to speak with other management contracts. He wants to move ahead with plans with JGR and has sent the plans to legal and to the school district’s insurance company.
“I want to see what the other management companies recommend because I feel a little bit too rushed into their agreement,” said Lacock.”I want to make sure I’m doing due diligence with the money that our district is going to be spending.” They are not ready to sign a contract based on such a high estimated price.
Found Funds
Lacock reported some good news. Coordinator Christy Weiler had spoken with the auditor and arranged a financial correction. The district’s auditor will allow USD 321 to go back and reclassify how the schools spend the $300,000 they otherwise would be obliged to pay back out of this year’s budget for maintenance of effort.
They may have to take the money back out of contingency at the end of the year to have the authority and the right funds. They are still waiting to hear back for approval from the Kansas Department of Education. As this has happened to many school districts across the State of Kansas, the auditor is more than willing to help fix it. Right now, the budget for next year will show an increase of $359,097, based on the student count, which is 1,036. Considering the rate of inflation, the superintendent considers it a good deal.
Coaches
The schools have been short on wrestling coaches and they have taken over the additional duties of managing both the girls and boys teams. This year, Lacock wants to take the supplemental funds and divide them on each side of the district for the coaches who are already there and for a head coach to manage the girls’ sports. In the next school year, he wants there to be a head coach at each school for both the boys and the girls teams, as well as an assistant depending on the number of student athletes. The school board approved his recommendation.
Absenteeism
The schools are currently working on handbook changes, with a focus on chronic absenteeism. During the pandemic, when teaching was done remotely, all that mattered was getting the homework turned in. Students have gotten used to doing this and have begun losing the value of being present for class discussions. Many of these absences are excused.
Although some of these students have good grades, it affects the teachers who have to consistently re-teach lessons for students who were absent and need to make up work. There was some discussion about putting a stop to chronic absenteeism, including giving students and their parents information about the possible consequences of truancy.
Executive Sessions
The board held two executive sessions – one for negotiations and the second for personnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.