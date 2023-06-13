The USD 321, Kaw Valley, school board discussed updates to each of the schools’ handbooks at Monday night’s regular meeting.
Travis Vanvleck, the principal at Rossville Grade School, walked through the changes for his school’s handbook.
The first thing that will be done differently is making the Star Awards, which was implemented last year, more challenging to receive. There are four levels of stars: platinum, gold, silver, and bronze, awarded by grade point average. According to Vanvleck, most students qualified for some level of it. For example, if their grades were brought up from third to fourth quarter they earned a bronze star recognition. Additionally, Vanvleck had been discussing with Jennifer Rueger, the principal of St Marys Grade School, whether or not to make ASAP resources mandatory, especially for students who have had many absences from school and need to make up assignments. These resources are to help students who need extra support in their classes or have to complete late work.
Adam Hurla, the principal at St Marys High School, discussed several changes to the verbiage in the high schools’ handbooks. One thing they intend to improve in the upcoming academic year is attendance at the junior and senior high school.
Hurla would like to add under the “Attendance” section that a parent meeting will be held when the total absences exceed ten days. Anything over eight days is considered truancy. Instead of three tardies per class, penalization will be after five total tardies. Then, the student is punished with detention.
Hurla also wanted to address Artificial Intelligence in the “Academic Dishonesty” section, because AI is becoming more common and English teachers have been catching students using it to write assignments for them.
“There is good artificial intelligence out there that is beneficial to kids in helping them so we don’t want to make a blanket statement but submitting work created by artificial intelligence will be treated as academic dishonesty,” said Hurla.
With the new legislation coming next year regarding students who are transferring to public school from home school or private schools, students must attend one full semester full time at Kaw Valley schools and remain in good standing to enroll into dual credit programs such as Washburn Tech and Manhattan Tech. The schools will need to write recommendations for these students and screen them before they are sent to a college program.
For the paraeducator handbook, there were few changes. In regards to the board-approved salary increases for the paras at the beginning of the year, there is a statement that says, “Once the hourly rate has been established, it’s not going to change throughout the year.” To the end of the statement was added, “unless there was administrative approval.” Under the health section, seizure protocols were added.
All four handbooks were approved by the school board.
Budget
The board authorized the superintendent and auditor to transfer and encumber any budget balances up to budget limits subject to the availability of funds, at the end of the fiscal year 2023 budget.
Facilities Use
Superintendent Kerry Lacock discussed the facilities use agreement.
After calling and asking other districts about how much they charge, the superintendent went forward to setting prices. However, there are ways to keep the prices down such as having the games in the afternoon so they won’t need to use the lights in the field or to hold it on a Saturday. The locker rooms will also be available for use if needed, it will be included at one cost. The same will apply for the use of the schools’ gymnasiums as well as the fields.
Because all prices have been going up, the classroom fee has been increased to $50. Custodial fees will cost $35 per hour. There is a waiver to this fee if whoever uses it brings supplies. The school board approved the facilities use agreement with the amendment made.
Capital Outlay
The superintendent met with the architect to discuss new schematics to the plan for Rossville High’s building project, to look at the best possible scenario to incorporate the special education building. No details were given on phase two because the first phase will not be complete for another five years and much can change in that amount of time.
For those five years, the school district will be borrowing money for improvements at both high schools. The cost is estimated to be about $1.5 to $7 million for the total phase one improvements, in St Marys High auditorium and Rossville High’s annex. It may cost $500,000 for the auditorium renovation and $2 million for the special education building.
Transportation
At this time, there are two open positions for bus drivers.
Personnel
The board approved of a personnel listing for a preschool special education teacher.
Commented
