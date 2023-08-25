August 21, 2023 – Kansas State University junior Teegan Farrell placed first in the 19th Annual North American Student Design Competition sponsored by the Alpaca Owners Association (AOA) in the fashion design category.
“This project made me aware of the many benefits of alpaca fiber,” said Farrell. “I wanted to show that through my design but keep it minimal. I also incorporated the idea of zero waste in my design as well. After all, if you're already using a sustainable fiber why not take another step in the right direction and eliminate wasted fabric as well? After this experience, I was able to learn a lot about how much alpaca fiber is helping the fashion industry, as well as push myself out of my comfort zone with my designs.”
The competition was created to promote the use of alpaca fiber in fashion, textile and interior design at the fundamental level of educational institutions. The theme for this year’s competition was Alpaca: The Earth Friendly Fiber.
The competition is divided into two categories: fashion design and textile design. Entries required a presentation board, swatches and a one-page essay. Finalists were announced and their designs displayed at the AOA National Education and Fiber Conference July 14-16 and are listed at https://www.alpacainfo.com/student-design-competition.
The top three entries in each category and the winning essay received cash scholarships and will be spotlighted in the award-winning nationally distributed publication Alpacas Magazine.
“My overall design came from the concept of yin-yang - putting two things together that can come together as one. Zero waste and the use of alpaca fiber coming together in one design allows for an even bigger step to a more sustainable industry!”
The Student Design Competition is judged by industry professionals who provide a critique for each entry. The scoring is based on an evaluation of individual entries rather than a comparative system.
About Alpaca Fiber
Finer grades of alpaca fiber are believed to be hypo-allergenic, meaning it is less likely to cause irritation from allergen particles. Unlike sheep’s wool, alpaca fiber contains no lanolin and is therefore ready to spin after only nominal cleaning. Prized for its unique silky feel and superb "handle," alpaca fiber is highly sought-after by both cottage-industry artists (hand spinners, knitters, weavers, etc.) as well as the commercial fashion industry.
Alpaca fiber has a variety of natural colors, making it very desirable. Sixteen colors are officially recognized (white; beige; and shades of fawn, brown, black, and grey) with many additional subtle shades and hues. White, light fawn, and light grey can be easily dyed to offer a rainbow of colors for the fiber artist. Combining alpaca fiber with other fine fibers such as merino wool, cashmere, mohair, silk, or angora can produce incredibly interesting blends.
Beecher and Rifle Church Annual Homecoming – Sunday, Aug. 27 at Beecher Bible and Rifle Church, 31624 Chapel St. Wabaunsee. Church service will start at 9:45 A.M. followed by a potluck luncheon at noon. Meat will be provided. After fellowship and lunch, we will have a program in the church…
Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting -- Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the PWRL Onaga Branch Library, 313 Leonard Street, Onaga Kansas at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.