2023-farrell-teegan-1-fashion.jpg
Buy Now

August 21, 2023 – Kansas State University junior Teegan Farrell placed first in the 19th Annual North American Student Design Competition sponsored by the Alpaca Owners Association (AOA) in the fashion design category.

“This project made me aware of the many benefits of alpaca fiber,” said Farrell. “I wanted to show that through my design but keep it minimal. I also incorporated the idea of zero waste in my design as well. After all, if you're already using a sustainable fiber why not take another step in the right direction and eliminate wasted fabric as well? After this experience, I was able to learn a lot about how much alpaca fiber is helping the fashion industry, as well as push myself out of my comfort zone with my designs.”