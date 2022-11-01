According to the 2023 State of Mental Health in America Report Kansas ranks last in mental health care.
Health Department Director Leslie Campbell told Pottawatomie County Commissioners Monday Kansas did not expand Medicaid and it left a lot of people without insurance and unable to get services.
“I’m afraid Kansas fared terribly,” she said. “We are 50th in youth, and 51st in adults for mental health.” The 50 states and the District of Columbia were ranked, making a total of 51.
States were scored in 15 areas including access to treatment and services, workforce availability, and the number of uninsured or underinsured.
“I’d be curious to know when we had a state hospital what our rank was”, said Commissioner Greg Riat. “I think it starts with the state. We need to do our part, of course. But the state needs take the lead and make something happen.”
“This is the same old nursery rhyme that’s been going on,” added Commissioner Pat Weixelman. “It seems like you put this money into it, these resources into it … but yet we seem to sit there and stew in the same spot. We are just not doing very good. My question is what can Pottawatomie County offer other than money?”
Campbell admitted that no answers were obvious, and resources were lacking.
In other health related news, the commissioners signed a proclamation declaring Nov. 18 National Injury Prevention Day. Safe Kids Pottawatomie Coalition encourages citizens to wear green and shine green lights to support efforts to make our community a safer environment for children.
Sandy Hook Rd. Complaint
Riat received complaints about the condition of Sandy Hook Rd. The worst section of the road is where it leaves St Marys heading toward Maple Hill.
“It’s probably the roughest thing I’ve ever driven on,” admitted County Engineer Nathan Bergman, who drives the road regularly. “The heavy grain trucks have really complained about the ride-ability of it.”
Bergman said it is too late in the season to fix the road now, but that it should be considered for overlay next year.
Flush Rd. Safety
Jana Strunk spoke to the commissioners concerning the safety of Flush Rd. from Hwy 24 north to Rock Creek High School. Strunk represents a group of concerned residents in the area.
“Our concern is for the safety of the children traveling to and from the school,” she said. “The Flush Rd. is so narrow. There’s no room for error, such as a flat tire.”
Flush Rd lacks shoulders and in many places the drop off is significant. There is also a significant amount of traffic on the road daily.
A 2019 KDOT study showed traffic at 3150 vehicles a day. “Since the time of that study the middle school has been added, and the student count went from 294 to 802,” according to Strunk.
Bergman noted that the cost to widen Flush Rd. was estimated to be $2 million per mile.
Riat commented to all of the needed improvements to roads and bridges within the county and added, “There’s a second part of this and I think it’s education. Maybe working with the school and with the kids. Educate them on speed and safety. I’m very aware of the issues on Flush Rd but we just can’t do everything at once.”
It was agreed that a new traffic study would be conducted within a month and accident reports would be looked at in December.
Commission Expansion
Steve Minton voiced his opposition to the expansion of the Board of County Commissioners during the public comment portion of the Monday meeting.
“Right now, we have good rural representation, and switching to five will be based on population and increase urban representation,” said Minton.
Later in the meeting Riat ask County Counselor John Watt to clarify how new districts would be decided should the issue of expansion pass.
“(County Clerk) Dawn (Henry) and I would come up with some potential solutions,” Watt responded. “Those would be brought to county commission and the commission would decide on the districts.”
Henry went on to explain if the vote passed, in the interim the commission would remain a three-person panel until the next general election in November.
