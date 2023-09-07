MANHATTAN — Kansas State University is helping students leap into degrees and careers in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and math thanks to a three-year grant awarded to the College of Education's Rural Education Center.

Project LEAPES, an acronym for Learning, Exploration, and Application for Prospective Engineering Students, is a collaborative project made possible by a U.S. Department of Defense grant for nearly $2.7 million that will benefit approximately 500 middle and high school students and 53 educators by the end of 2023. This is the second year of the grant.