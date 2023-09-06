MANHATTAN — The Center for Principled Business in Kansas State University's College of Business Administration gave regional high school students an inside look at what it's like to be K-State business students at the 2023 High School Summer Institute, where 30 students won scholarships.

During the institute sessions in June and July, 71 students from seven states across the region engaged in hands-on activities hosted by K-State faculty members, student mentors and staff representatives from across the college.