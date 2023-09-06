MANHATTAN — The Center for Principled Business in Kansas State University's College of Business Administration gave regional high school students an inside look at what it's like to be K-State business students at the 2023 High School Summer Institute, where 30 students won scholarships.
During the institute sessions in June and July, 71 students from seven states across the region engaged in hands-on activities hosted by K-State faculty members, student mentors and staff representatives from across the college.
The institute's curriculum focused on concepts such as the role of business in society, the importance of free markets, value creation, entrepreneurship and innovation. Each discipline of study offered by the College of Business Administration was also showcased to students.
On the final day of each session, participants competed for K-State business scholarships by applying their knowledge through an entrepreneurial pitch challenge. Thirty students from the top-placing teams were awarded scholarships ranging from $500-$1,000 provided by generous donors, including the lead corporate partner, Koch Industries.
"Last summer, we filled to capacity within a few hours of opening enrollment. This overwhelming response led us to offer two sessions in 2023, and we filled both sessions to capacity again," said Marcia Hornung, Director of the Center for Principled Business. "This speaks to high school students' desire for experiential learning as part of their college decision-making process."
Student scholarship winners included:
Mimi Wabski, Atchison; Logan Garcia, Chapman; Nicole Gonzalez, Greenleaf; Amelia Schenk, Haysville; Drake Spurlock, Melissa Merritt-Meneses, Kansas City; Lawrence; Kael Arasmith and Evan Jackson, both from Manhattan; Kailei Mitchell, Mayetta; Xadriel Cintron, Mission; Nathan Hernbloom and Bennett Williams, both from Olathe; Mia Glasow and Claire Sheerman, both from Overland Park; Meredith Bonge, Mauricio Gonzalez and Kyla Newton, all from Shawnee; Winston Mays and Colin Scott, both from Topeka; Cooper Hafenstein, Wamego; Ainsley Cramer and Gabrielle Mackenroth, both from Wichita.
From out of state: Clayton Abernathy and Lauren Wright, both from Kansas City, Missouri; Zack Sinak, Saint Louis, Missouri; Chinedu Osuagwu and Brynn Smith, both from Greenwood, Missouri; Alan Palmerin, Northlake, Illinois; Lily Passer Huxley, Iowa; and Sienna Stone, Bellevue, Nebraska.
Visit the program's website to see photos and learn more about this year's institute. Registration for the 2024 summer institute will open in early spring 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.