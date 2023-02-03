(MANHATTAN, Kan. – February 3, 2023) — Residents are invited to attend a public dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, February 10 inside the City’s brand-new Joint Maintenance Facility (JMF), located southeast of U.S. 24 at 1000 Levee Drive, which is located in Pottawatomie County.

The event, which will be held in the north vehicle repair and maintenance shop, will begin with comments from the following construction and City officials: