This summer, people of all ages don’t need to look any further than the park for ways to get active and have fun.
Jawara, a new community initiative is bringing fun opportunities to St. Marys and the surrounding communities.
The mission of Jawara is to create a positive economic, social, and environmental impact in the community through the promotion of sports. It was founded by Joe Goehring, of St Marys, who wanted to provide people with fun activities. Jawara is volunteer-run and so far there are five volunteers, including Goehring’s nephews, Justin and Alex Mosier, and his friends Ben and Hans VanWamel.
After the pool closed permanently in 2020, Goehring noticed less and less people in the park. There was no longer the option for children to go swimming in the summer and there were no other recreational activities happening in town. There have been significantly less social events ever since Covid, so he and his friends have taken it upon themselves to bring some of it back.
The name Jawara was chosen for a few reasons. According to Goehring, it is a name that is easy to pronounce because of the ‘a’ vowel and it is an acronym in the tech field, where he and his friends have much experience. Most of all, in the Gambian language, Jawara means “lover of peace”, which fits the mission of the program, to bring everyone together for a wholesome fun time in a healthy and positive environment.
Jawara held its soft opening on March 25 at the Armory with the start of the jump rope challenge, which continued until April 25. At the soft opening, somewhere between five to 10 people competed, a turnout that was expected for a debut.
“Overall, it was pretty good with the amount of time we had to get the word out,” said Goehring.
In its first year, Goehring hopes that Jawara grows over time and aims to get as many people as possible to compete in the challenges and most importantly, to make the program better known. According to Goehring, progress is expected to be slow but sure.
The goal is to have at least a hundred people join by the end of this year. People can get involved in Jawara by visiting the site and consider a challenge to participate in. Even if they don’t become competitors, anyone can help out by giving a monetary donation, or by sharing posts and fliers to spread the word.
Finding sponsors is another essential goal in getting Jawara off the ground. For the time being, Goehring and his friends can only afford to run one event at a time but with enough financial support, he hopes that in the near future, Jawara will be able to hold a few activities simultaneously.
“We hope we can get a lively community to have fun and participate in Jawara and involve the community and surrounding areas,” said Goehring.
For anyone on the look-out for new things to do, the Rubix Cube challenge: how fast can you solve it? …is Jawara’s new challenge.
For more information, visit the website at https://smti.us/#
