“Désto, Deus unus omnipotens, Pater, et Fílius, et Spíritus Sanctus.”
With these Latin words, meaning “Be present, O God, One and Almighty, Father, Son and Holy Ghost”, 45 years of hopes, dreams and prayers became reality for the members of the Society of St. Pius X in St. Marys. On the morning of May 3, the dedication of the Immaculata had begun.
The new Romanesque-style church, erected on a hill overlooking St. Marys, was not the first Immaculata. That church was on the campus of the St. Mary’s Academy and College, which the Society had purchased in 1978.
“Archbishop (Marcel) Lefebvre, our founder, bought this campus because of the original Immaculata which was built in 1909,” said Father Patrick Rutledge, St. Mary’s Academy & College rector. “Because our order is about the priesthood, that’s our focus. Giving to the church good priests. And so, because over 1,000 priests had been ordained in that church, for Archbishop Lefebvre, that’s the reason he wanted this campus.”
Sadly, the church burnt down during a roof repair soon after the Society acquired it.
“By rebuilding it,” Father Rutledge said, “there was this desire to rebuild something that had a priestly significance. But also the Jesuits named it after Our Lady, the Immaculata, with the idea of being a place here in the center of the country that’s devoted to Our Lady.”
His Excellency Bishop Bernard Fellay presided over the consecration and dedication of the Immaculata. He explained the the reasons behind the ceremony, beginning with a passage from the Old Testament.
“When Moses approaches the burning bush, he sees a strange thing; he tries to approach out of curiosity,” Bishop Fellay said. “At that moment, God from the bush tells us ‘This place is Saint, take off your shoes. It’s Saint.’ So, wherever God comes and acts and operates, we have a holy place. And so, where you have the renewal of the sacrifice of the cross, that must be a very, very holy place. And that’s the meaning of the consecration.
“The reason why we consecrate, why the Church wants these places where you have the sacrifice of our Lord to be consecrated, is to be separate from the common use,” he added. “This place is dedicated to that. Even the word, dedication, which is consecration, is given to God for that purpose.”
The Immaculata is a huge project … and St. Marys is a small town, boasting just 2,749 residents in 2021.
“(The people of St. Marys) have contributed in so many different levels,” Bishop Fellay said. “You have the visible levels of those who are putting their hands and their efforts into building the place. You have those who have contributed by having the money. You can imagine that such a building today cost an enormous amount. You have those who prayed. Such a building is a work of faith and that’s also important.
“It could look strange that this little group in St. Marys is able to do something like that,” he continued. “How is it possible? My answer, this is real. This is not imagination. This is the fruit of the faith. Those who are convinced, and put away their heart and count on God’s help, and put all what they have and what they say, all the energies in something. They will get it, especially with God’s blessing, which we need definitely and we count on. But these are the fruits of the faith. For me, that’s the only explanation. I have no human explanation to such a wonderful place.”
The Immaculata was built solely on donations, according to the Bishop.
“We don’t have an Uncle Sam somewhere, just open the treasures and you get this,” he said. “We certainly have some greater benefactors, but the mainstream is just like you and me. It was common people battling every day to bring together a salary and food for their families. You can see there are numerous families. But when you put all these together, we say the little streams build big rivers.”
The St. Marys parish did have some help in gathering the needed funds for the Immaculata.
According to Nick Novelly, parish accountant, there were more than 2,500 donations from all 50 states and 39 countries. Half of the donors were in Kansas, 1,300 from the other 49 states (plus the district of Columbia and Puerto Rico), and 140 donations came from foreign countries.
In addition to the spiritual side of the Immaculata, Father Rutledge said there was a “very practical aspect” to it as well, which included moving it from the original site.
“Over the years, our parish here has grown so much, to a little over 4,000, thatww rebuilding something on that footprint, the footprint of the original Immaculata, was just impossible,” he said. “Our faithful had been attending Mass in our auditorium for five years now. And it’s not a beautiful place. It’s not comfortable. It’s not a lot of things.
“So by having now a place of beauty, a place where everything is done correctly as far as the church goes, as far as the liturgical things goes, the sound systems,” Father Rutledge continued. “They can actually understand the priests’ sermons. It’s kind of like going from the catacombs to the Basilica. In Rome, the Christians had to pioneer their way and then, in time, they had something that was fitting for the Mass and for God. So that’s why it means a lot to the parishioners. We’ve been waiting 45 years.”
For one parishioner, Bobby Santacroce, the dream of the Immaculata started in his childhood.
“We moved here in January, 1991,” he said, adding he was a student at the Academy. “To help pay off our tuition, I knocked mortar off the bricks of the old Immaculata. So it’s a living memory, it was a dream sitting there all the time.”
He said while sitting in the ruins, surrounded by piles of bricks and stones, he dreamed of a new Immaculata. “Mr. Thomas was making casts of all the stones so they could prefab them,” he said. “They had every intention of rebuilding exactly how it was. To see what it has come to, in 2023, sitting up there on top of the hill, it’s just amazing. A 32-year-old dream come true.”
Parishioner Jim Clancy said the Immaculata stands for a spiritual connection.
“The Immaculata for me is all about increasing our spiritual connection to God,” he said. “The whole purpose of building this beautiful structure to the glory of God is to bring the faithful closer to God and closer to his image.
“I would hope that it would stand as a testament to the strength of people’s Catholic faith, how seriously we take our faith, and what we are willing to do to show not just to ourselves, but to the world, what we believe.”
The new Immaculata also solves some other practical problems. As it seats 1,580 that allows the parish to have fewer Masses, with more time in between.
“On Sunday, for example, we were having five on campus,” Father Rutledge said. “Now we can reduce it to four. Another thing that’s resolved, parking. People had to rush out, get to their cars and give up their parking spot for the next group. Now we have an hour between Masses and twice the amount of parking. So people can come early, pray, do offerings, go to Mass and not feel rushed to run out. Even having a parish hall is nice, we didn’t have that on campus either.”
The Immaculata, and other building and renovation projects of the Society, are needed because of the large growth. Bishop Fellay said the Society now has more than 700 priests and 150 brothers.
“We (also) have over 200 Sisters and Oblates, another group of Sisters of about 70. Then you have the seminaries, where you have the future priests. There are over 250 seminarians, so at that level there is growth.
“We are growing and worldwide,” the Bishop said. “Some places quicker than others. And, you know, that we are a controversial movement, even in the Catholic Church. Nevertheless, you can see we are growing everywhere. And this growth means people coming in. We need a temple. We need a new house for worship.”
He said for cost purposes, they do prefer to purchase existing building.
“But sometimes, you have specific needs, which will mean new buildings,” the Bishop said. “This one is the biggest we have ever built as a Church, corresponding to the needs of our faithful here in St. Marys. I would say that all of the Society is enjoying or rejoicing with the people of St. Marys and it is a sign of our growth.”
Bishop Fellay said he feels like people are drawn to the Society of St. Pius X, which enshrines pre-Vatican II values and traditions such as the Latin Mass, because they see something genuine.
“It’s genuine because it really focuses on our Lord,” he said. “Our role is the complete center of religion. It was by the Twelve who said, the most perfect definition of the Church is the Mystical Body of Christ. So every soul which is united with our Lord, which is embodied makes one body which belongs to the Church.”
The Bishop also stressed that, even though the Society has some controversy, they are indeed Catholic.
“We are not outside the Church,” he said. “Even the Pope, he told me, you’re Catholic. So, we have some difficulties, we could say that at the level of the administration, but from the mainstream in Rome, we are recognized as Catholic and have even received faculties, for example the confession, directly from the Pope.”
While most important, the Dedication ceremony was just a part of the celebration surrounding the Immaculata. Religious ceremonies included a Vigil of the Dedication and Vespers. St. Marys itself welcomed visitors from around the world with special activities centered in the downtown area.
Father Rutledge summed it up.
“I think the whole thing was, you know, God in His goodness, in His providence, sending all the right people, inspiring people with a love for this project, drawing so much good out of us poor creatures and helping make all of this come together,” he said. “This is God’s providence, God just taking care of his children and wanting a place where his Mother, who He has endowed with, so many gifts, to be honored in the place He wants Her to be honored. You know, He made it all happen.”
