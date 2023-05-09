“Désto, Deus unus omnipotens, Pater, et Fílius, et Spíritus Sanctus.”

With these Latin words, meaning “Be present, O God, One and Almighty, Father, Son and Holy Ghost”, 45 years of hopes, dreams and prayers became reality for the members of the Society of St. Pius X in St. Marys. On the morning of May 3, the dedication of the Immaculata had begun.