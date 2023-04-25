The Society of St. Pius X community in St. Marys is ready to celebrate the culmination of years of hopes, dreams and prayers with activities surrounding the Consecration, Dedication and First Mass of the Immaculata Church next Wednesday, May 3.
The 66,400-square-foot church, located at 701 N. Second St., seats 1,553 people and is the largest Society of Saint Pius X-built church in the world.
The four-and-a-half hour Consecration Ceremony and Mass begins at 9 a.m. The public is welcome, but reservations are required and can be made through the website anewimmaculata.org. The site will also have information on live-streaming of the ceremony.
According to St. Mary’s Academy & College staff, the public is also invited to many of the activities planned for Wednesday afternoon following the Consecration beginning with a parish picnic on the lawn of the Immaculata at 1:30 p.m. There will be a free will donation.
The Immaculata itself will also be open to the public at this time and St. Mary’s Academy & College is happy to show the public the newly consecrated church (self-guided tour fliers will be available in the vestibule). Out of respect for the Blessed Sacrament, whenever inside the church please wear modest (loose) clothing meaning knees and shoulders should be covered.
A Solemn Vespers service at 5 p.m. will also be open to the public.
Activities aren't limited to the Immaculata grounds.
Following the parish picnic, the newly created Kaw Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a welcome tent downtown and social activities to help everyone enjoy the unique offerings of the St. Marys community. Activities will run from 3-10 p.m. with local restaurants offering special food and outdoor bars, retail shops offering specials, live music, yard games in Railroad Park, and a campfire to end the evening. A special juggling and musical performance by the Knights of the Immaculata is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
More KVCC activity information can be found on its Facebook page.
Editor's note: Due to our publication schedule The Times will have coverage of the Immaculata activities in the May 10 edition and online at pottcotimes.com.
