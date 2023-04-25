The Society of St. Pius X community in St. Marys is ready to celebrate the culmination of years of hopes, dreams and prayers with activities surrounding the Consecration, Dedication and First Mass of the Immaculata Church next Wednesday, May 3.

The 66,400-square-foot church, located at 701 N. Second St., seats 1,553 people and is the largest Society of Saint Pius X-built church in the world.