walker.jpg
Buy Now

Glenn Koster, a Hutchinson pastor, ends his Sunday walk at the Pottawatomie County Courthouse in Westmoreland. He began at the Riley County Courthouse in Manhattan. He walks to raise awareness for the children in the foster care system.

 Beth Day | The Times

On Sunday, Hutchinson Pastor Glenn Koster took 47,800 steps. That’s 47,800 steps toward his his goal of raising awareness of the challenges faced by foster children.

Koster has walked across the country in support of this cause. Now he wants to walk to all of the 105 county courthouses in Kansas, where he now lives. Sunday’s walk was between the Riley County Courthouse in Manhattan and the Pottawatomie County Courthouse in Westmoreland … 47,800 steps. Those were courthouses 38 and 39.