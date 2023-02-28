On Sunday, Hutchinson Pastor Glenn Koster took 47,800 steps. That’s 47,800 steps toward his his goal of raising awareness of the challenges faced by foster children.
Koster has walked across the country in support of this cause. Now he wants to walk to all of the 105 county courthouses in Kansas, where he now lives. Sunday’s walk was between the Riley County Courthouse in Manhattan and the Pottawatomie County Courthouse in Westmoreland … 47,800 steps. Those were courthouses 38 and 39.
Four years from now, he also plans a walk from Upper Michigan to Lower Michigan, from where was abandoned to where he was first adopted. Which brings him to why he walks … he is a double product of the foster care system.
“I was abandoned at the age of six, in 1962,” he explained, “the only one of six kids to be left behind. I was adopted quickly, but that adoption failed 13 months later due to neglect and abuse.”
He added some of that abuse was at the hands of a cousin.
“It was not the first time,” he continued. “I was routinely sexually, physically and emotionally abuse by my birth father through much of those first six years.”
After the first adoption failed, Koster was moved 65 miles away and placed into a foster family. The family wanted to adopt him, but the father was too old by Michigan law. “He had just turned 60,” Koster said. “Just before Christmas 1964, he passed away of a heart attack when I was still living with them.”
He then went to his next foster home, which turned out to be his last.
“John and Alice Visser had raised 12 kids of their own and then started taking in foster children,” he said. “I was the 13th and the last, they were Grandpa and Grandma until they day they passed away some 20 years later.” That adoption occurred when he was 10-years-old.
The trauma suffered in his youth stayed with Koster for a very long time. He said he became like his birth father in many ways. “I’m a recovering alcoholic, sober since March 13, 1989, and a recovering spousal abuser, violence free since May 29, 1989.”
For these reasons, Koster cannot become a foster or adoptive parent himself. So he had to figure out another way to support his cause … and that way became walking.
The seed was planted in 2011, when Koster was 257 pounds and on high blood pressure and high cholesterol medication. He lost 60 pounds that year, partly by walking. The next year, he worked for a company which had a fitness challenge and it was based on how many steps he walked. He admitted he “cheated” as his work required a lot of walking and he was also a reporter for the Harvey County Independent … more walking.
“I won by some 60 miles in three months,” he said. “But when I was done, I liked walking so much, I decided to keep doing it. One day, I said ‘Lord, if you want me to walk for You instead of me, show me a sign.’”
The Lord did.
“In the next half mile, I found the only silver dollar I’ve ever found walking.” By the end of his day, he found even more. “OK, that’s the sign, now it’s up to me to figure out how I could walk for Him best.”
Since Koster couldn’t be a foster or adopt kids, he decided to walk for them.
Koster says there are big needs in the foster care system … and those needs exist in every county in Kansas.
“Pottawatomie and Riley counties stand in stark contrast perhaps in large because of the vast differences in population densities,” he explained. “Riley County is the seventh most densely populated county in Kansas, with 72,602 people, but is 13th in the number of kids in foster care with 84 at the end of 2022. Pottawatomie is 24th in population with 25,082 citizens but is well down the list at 61st with just 27 kids in foster care. However, taken on a percentage of children in the county, both counties rank high in the list of children in out-of-home placement.”
While there is a dramatic need for foster homes, especially for older children, Koster said that’s not the only way people can help.
“Everybody can do something,” he said.
He suggested Big Brothers, Big Sisters. “The number one recipient of help from them is foster kids, or kids who are in danger of being pulled because they need somebody’s help. If you can’t do anything else, you can be a prayer partner.”
Another need is respite parents.
“You’re not committing to doing anything other than taking foster kids over a weekend, probably every two or three months, just so that foster family can have time alone,” he explained. “That’s vital, especially if they have kids of their own in that house.”
Additionally kids “aging out” of the system also need help as they transition into adulthood.
As he walks through the various counties and shares his story, Koster finds people who share theirs as well.
“Three things happened to me today,” he said of people he spoke with along the way.
“One of them was a clerk at a convenience store I stopped at,” he said. “He was impressed because his mother was an adopted child in the 60s. And he told me to keep going.
“At Moe’s BBQ, where we stopped for lunch, I was talking to the ladies there and they said, ‘You’re not going to believe this, but we have several of our staff members who are adopted.’ I stepped out, and when I stepped back in, they said they were just checking out my page. And they were very interested.”
The third story involves an old motorcycle … and its owner.
“About a half mile north of the historic church, I saw a motorcycle parked on somebody’s driveway,” Koster said. “I went to take a picture of it.”
The owner asked why he was walking. It turned out, he was a foster child himself who had aged out of the system and enlisted in the military. “‘Some of the places you are walking, I have served,’ he told me. ‘Keep doing what you’re doing’.”
And that’s exactly what Koster plans to do … keep doing what he’s doing. Walking to raise awareness and help for the kids in the foster care system.
To keep up with his journey, follow him on Facebook at Charity Steps.
