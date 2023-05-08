The Wamego Health Center is closer to an MRI machine.
WCH has technically approved moving forward with BHS Construction and has taken it out to bid. The bid from BHS came back at around $1.8 million for the facility alone.
“What I call a considerable amount of copper has to go in the facility, so it’s not a simple process. Essentially, you are putting a magnet the size of a truck into a room,” says City Attorney Jake Pugh at the May 2 city commission meeting.
BHS and Olsson have also been working on a design for the building that will include a large sliding door, allowing the replacement of the machine when it gets too old. In exchange for that, the WHA submitted a purchase order for the latest model of an MRI machine, for a total of about $1 million.
Pugh wanted to make the city commission aware that he and the Hospital Board are going forward with negotiating a contract with WCH, but the rest of the architecture has to be done first before an exact price can be determined.
MIH Grant
City Manager Stacie Eichem announced that Frontier Properties has received the Moderate Income Housing grant for its project renovating the old hospital building on Spruce Street into apartments. The city has accepted the grant on its behalf. Now Frontier Properties will be moving forward with the renovation.
Fire Department Ordinance
The commission approved an ordinance which makes some changes to previews fire department issues.
The main changes concern the fire department’s membership policy, the standard operating guidelines, fire chief and assistant chiefs.
Previously, these documents contradicted each other. The changes that prevent contradiction would be, instead of a general acting and assistant chief, it is now (three) assistant chiefs. The firefighters and the fire chief will vote on them, as well as the city manager. In Section 7 — 205 of the membership policy, where it states that they must reside within the city limits or within five miles of Wamego, it has been updated to include “unless approved by the city manager” because there are times when people who don’t live in Wamego work in town and can provide day shift volunteer hours.
Project Updates
Eichem gave several updates on the latest city projects.
The Plum Street Project is progressing well and the water project has been completed. Its last part was on Fourth Street.
The library is steadily continuing construction. The walls for the annex building have gone up. The commission authorized Eichem to approve a change order up to $4,386 for moving the rooftop overflow drain, which connects the roofs of the two buildings.
Sewer Cleaning
Five years ago, the city contracted with Mayer Specialty Services to do the sewer cleanings. They cleaned one third of the sewers for three consecutive years. The city intends to let Mayer do the routine cleanings again. This year, Mayer will once again clean out the first third of the city’s sewers. For the first cleaning in 2023, it will cost $40,503. For 2024, it will cost $42,959, and the final cleaning in 2025 will cost $30,135. The commissioners accepted the contract with Mayer Specialty Services for $113,597, contingent on the city attorney’s approval.
Department Updates
Chief of Police Paul Schliffke has celebrated ten years in the Wamego Police Department. The city has some new hires in the water department. The city manager is hoping to hire more seasonal employees for the parks and recreation departments. The new recreation director will begin full time in June. There is currently no aquatic director at the pool. The assistant director will be filling in for the summer, until that is evaluated.
