Did you know my grandmother had a rabbits foot for good luck?
No, I did not know that.
Yes, it was very strange. Her other foot was perfectly normal.
That corny joke, and many more like it, will entertain the Hoo Haw faithful as the annual fundraiser hits The Columbian stage for the 19th year.
Most of the regular denizens of Korn Kounty will “home” — Troy Hemphill, who is also the director, Drew Horton, Ray Springer, Mark Portell, Krysten McGillis, Shelley Rickstrew, Beth Land and Mindy Thierolf, returning after a year's hiatus.
“Carrie Ficke is joining us as a new member,” Hemphill said. “She is a wonderful singer. I've known about her for years, but have just not had the opportunity to use her.”
The Pott County Posse is providing the music, and Diane Zoeller has been added. “She is playing the keys for us this year,” Hemphill said. “She is a former music teacher and a Wamego High School graduate. I learned of her through the theater.”
Most of this year's music is new. Songs include "Act Naturally" by Buck Owens, Mama's Broken Heart by Miranda Lambert, and a country version of "Tracks of My Tears."
By popular acclaim, "Hoo Haw" is also bringing back Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain."
“We did it a couple years ago, and the cast members have been asking us to do it again,” Hemphill said.
"Hoo Haw" is a fundraiser for the theater. None of the performers are paid, they donate their time and talents. Friday's opening night performance is a special fundraiser benefiting the Manhattan Boys and Girls Club and the Friends of the Library. The special ticket for that night includes the show, dessert and helping deserving community organizations.
“(This is) an excellent fundraiser for the theater and people seem to enjoy it,” Hemphill said. “I think it's a solid show and it move quickly. There's some belly laughs in there and the music is darn good.
“The cast has a lot of fun together,” he continued. “I think we've become a pretty good family. It's nice to put something on the stage that people enjoy.”
The show opens Friday night and runs for two weekends. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the box office or on line at columbiantheatre.com.
