Last Thursday an emergency lane reduction was issued for the bridge on Louisville Rd. just east of Rockenham Rd. A hole had formed in the east bound lane due to a deteriorating bridge deck. County employees were able to promptly patch the hole with a metal plate and the lane has since reopened.

“We found approximately a three-by-three (feet) hole through the deck on the SW corner. On Friday we put a ten-by-ten plate over the hole,” explained Tim Eisenbarth, Public Works Administrator.