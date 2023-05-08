Last Thursday an emergency lane reduction was issued for the bridge on Louisville Rd. just east of Rockenham Rd. A hole had formed in the east bound lane due to a deteriorating bridge deck. County employees were able to promptly patch the hole with a metal plate and the lane has since reopened.
“We found approximately a three-by-three (feet) hole through the deck on the SW corner. On Friday we put a ten-by-ten plate over the hole,” explained Tim Eisenbarth, Public Works Administrator.
Pottawatomie County resident Mardi Edwards came before the commissioners on Monday to express her concern. “I would like to know what the progress of this bridge is going to be. I have lived there for 32 years and there has been several times that they say that the bridge is going to be replaced,” said Edwards. “I was under the impression that two years ago we were in the process of getting a grant.”
Edwards emphasized the importance of repairing the bridge for the safety of residents, and buses running school routes. “My late husband was hit on that bridge over ten years ago by a speeder that came through and did not know the road,” she shared. “I’m afraid some day some school kid is going to come flying through there and get hit.”
“I’m sure you are aware of the situation we had the other night,” Commissioner Pat Weixelman responded, referring to the hole that had to be patched. “With that taking place I would imagine there would be a hurried-up process with what we have to do to keep the bridge safe.”
Clara Ebert also spoke to the commissioners, echoing Edwards concerns. “As a farmer, we use that bridge and it’s far too narrow. It’s underweight. Semis shouldn’t be allowed to go across it. How is it that we are waiting on a grant for it? Why can’t we go ahead and get it replaced?” she asked.
The bridge was further discussed with county staff later in the meeting.
According to Project Coordinator Steve Roggenkamp, over 15 years ago bids were collected to replace the bridge and all received bids were over the engineers estimate.
“The project was designed, and was left for bid,” he explained. “Bids came in over estimate. What was proposed was a composite type deck. In the time between bids coming in over the estimate and trying to get a rebid, this similar product in Kansas City started deteriorating in spots. At that point in time the project was brought to a halt,.”
The county has in recent months been pursuing grants for the bridge replacement. According to County Engineer Nathan Bergman, currently one application has been submitted and a second application is in the works.
“I would definitely be in favor of moving the Louisville Bridge up to our list of current projects,” said Commissioner Greg Riat.
“I’m all for the engineering and getting the jump up on it,” said Weixelman. Commissioner Dee McKee indicated her support as well.
Weixelman made a motion to move forward on design for the replacement of the bridge and acquiring any necessary right-of-way. All commissioners agreed.
Bridge Project Added
County Public Works Administrator Tim Eisenbarth presented the commissioners with details on the possibility to partner with the city of St. Marys on repairs to a bridge located partially in the city on Palmer Rd.
“We’ve come to the agreement that (St. Marys) would split 50-50 the engineering and the utility agreement and today we are asking if that is something you would agree to,” Eisenbarth said. “We would be applying for this grant, and at the end of it (the city) would take over the ownership of the bridge.”
Eisenbarth explained why this bridge was a good choice for a grant.
“The reason we went to this bridge was willingness of St. Marys to work with us to replace this structure, and then take ownership afterwards,” he said. “At 35.2 (efficiency rating), it’s getting pretty low.”
The commissioners all agreed to move forward with pursuing a grant for the bridge.
Salzer Rd. Update
McKee asked Eisenbarth to update the commission on the paving of Salzer Rd. Salzer Rd is slated to be paved from Hwy 24 to Elm Slough Rd. The project has been slowed due to difficulties acquiring the right-of-way.
“Have we taken care of all the right-of-way now?” Asked McKee.
Eisenbarth did not have an update on negotiations, and promised to give one next week.
“That construction (bid) is going to get delayed until next year,” said Bergman. “We move forward, sign a contract on design, relocate utilities, get the right-of-way…it will be next year before we bid the project.”
Road Vacation
Gregg Webster, Zoning Administrator, requested permission from the commissioners to hold a public hearing on the vacation of a road easement running south off Myers Valley Rd. No physical road exists along the half mile section. Commissioners agreed to schedule a public hearing. Time and date are yet to be determined.
Commented
