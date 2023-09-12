Linda Highland, a USD 320 patron, spoke Monday night at the board’s Revenue Neutral Rate hearing, questioning whether or not the district is getting value for its money.
“All our taxes are going up 11 percent, higher than inflation,” she said, “and I’m concerned about what we are getting for this increase.”
Highland said she looked up scores from an accountability report, “which is available to all taxpayers on line.
“I’m concerned about your scores,” she said. “As I look at level three and four, all students in high school, those who are proficient in math, 14.64 percent; English/Language Arts, 23.27 percent; and science, 28.56. When I look, there are high graduation rates, but when you look at the five-year effective average, its 54.4 percent.
‘I just thought these things needed to be pointed out,” she continued. “I also wondered about the absentee rate. This says 34.4 percent of students are absent 20 percent or more of school days. I was wondering about that. I really believe that in Wamego, we should be strong in academics and I’m here to encourage that in every way possible.”
Board president Mike Billings thanked Highland for coming and speaking.
As part of the hearing, Superintendent Rob McKim noted that the General Fund 20 mill levy comes from the state and the district has no control. Where the district does have control, the Bond & Interest fund was raised slightly, the LOB (Local Option Budget) lowered slightly.
“Mills don’t actually mean money,” McKim said. “With about a 12 percent raise in assessed value, a mill brings in a little more money for us. All that being said, our costs went up (including) raises for teachers and health benefits. I recommended we do exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate.”
Exceeding the RNR means the district will be levying more taxes than in the prior year.
Billings held a roll call vote, with all members present; it was 7-0 in favor.
On a related issue, the board held a brief budget hearing. No one from the public spoke, and the board quickly passed the 2024 budget on a 7-0 roll call vote.
Open Enrollment Policy
McKim updated the board on the new open enrollment policy that the state has mandated.
He began by presenting the preliminary enrollment figures for this year – Pre-K, 58; K-2, 328; West, 355; Middle School, 369; High School, 514 plus 25 in the Tech Center. The numbers will not be firm until the official Sept. 20 count day.
He also noted that current out-of-district student total 115, which brings in $585,125 in state revenue.
McKim told the board he is meeting with the administration team to finalize the details.
“We have to have the final proposal (to the state) by Jan. 1,” he said. “I don’t want to wait for Dec. 21 to pass it. We hope to have it in November. KASB (Kansas Association of School Boards) has one they recommend and the admin team is working on that. (For example) things a student can do to not qualify to come back – poor performance in class or behavior, not attending. We need to iron that out because when you set it for one, you set it for all.”
Communications Policy
The district is working on this policy in response to inappropriate student-teacher communications.
“This is something we will have for the board in February,” McKim said. “Right now we are asking for teachers and coaches in the buildings – there will be a few more at the middle school and high school, but we’ll have representatives at each building level. We’ll get ideas about what we’re trying to accomplish. We’ll bring it back to the board for updates, but have the final policy recommendation in February.”
Good Things
As a new part of the meetings, Billings asked the administrators of each building to report on “a really good thing going on in your school. Something that you’re not expecting or going better than you thought it would. Something great and wonderful.”
• Teri Dow, principal, Central Elementary. She reported on the first Parent-Teacher Conferences being held before school starts. “There were zero negative comments,” she said. “All the parents appreciated a sit down conversation with their child’s teacher before school started so they could share something special about their child they wanted the teacher to know.”
• Amy Flinn, principal, West Elementary. Flinn reported on the 911 ceremony held that morning. “It’s a ceremony in recognition of the day, helping the children understand the significance of history and the world it impacted.”
• Brad Couture, principal, Wamego Middle School. He discussed great Fast Bridge scores, a building full of amazing young people and that the school is well on the way to student-led conference. “We have a building full of great young students,” he said. “Three amazing groups, and I’m not saying that lightly, it’s the truth.”
• Julie Schrum, principal, Wamego High School. While noting it was hard for her to pick a topic, she centered around the positive, welcoming culture in the building. “We overwhelming heard from the new teachers about the great student body, how welcoming they are, stopping by and asking if they needed anything. I’ve felt that in the building. A really positive, really nice atmosphere.” She also touched on the inclusion the new Unified Bowling and Cheer Camps were offering students.
• Travis Graber, athletic director, Wamego High School. “We’re off to a great start,” he said. “This year we started with an assembly with the whole student body. All the clubs got to do a quick presentation to promote themselves. The sports are also off to a great start. The programs are fun to go out and watch.”
Travel Expense Reimbursement
McKim pointed out to the board that the meal expense allowance for travel has not been updated since 2008.
“I looked at what the federal and state gives back (in making my recommendation),” he said.
That recommendation was moving breakfast from $7 to $10, lunch from $8 to $13, and dinner from $15 to $25.
The board approved the policy change on a first reading.
Agriculture Curriculum
The board approved the new curriculum for the high school and middle school agriculture classes.
Executive Session
The board met in executive session regarding non-elected personnel. At the conclusion, the board voted to revise the salary increase for Speech & Language Pathologists from 4.25 to to 7.50 percent, correct the increase for a food service worker to $13.50 (decrease due to error) and authorize the superintendent to make adjustments to classified staff rates to ensure no one was below the new starting rates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.