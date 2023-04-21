Everybody is invited to a party in May to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Wamego Historical Society.
The celebration will be from 1-4 p.m., Saturday, May 13, in the City Park shelter house (next to the pond). There will be free ice cream and cake. The nearby Wamego Historical Museum, operated by the historical society, will offer free admission during those hours.
The historical society was formed May 10, 1973. This article appeared in the next week’s Wamego Times:
“The Wamego Historical Society was created at a meeting Thursday (May 10).
“Thirty-five persons were in attendance to hear a speech by Edgar Langsdorf of the Kansas State Historical Society, adopt Articles of Incorporation and bylaws and sign Articles of Incorporation.
“Seven directors were elected and committee chairmen selected to initiate activities designed to promote interest in the history of the Wamego trade area and to preserve the history for the future.
“Charter memberships in the Wamego Historical Society are now available. For more details, contact membership chairman Clark Balderson.
“Directors of the Wamego Historical Society are John Lang, Mrs. Jess Stewart, Dr. G.B. Throop, Beulah Forrester, Mrs. Bill Owens, Mrs. H.O. Dendurent and Mrs. Denny Burgess.”
The society converted a small, historically significant stone building near the iconic Old Dutch Mill in City Park into its first museum. Through the years the group has built three additions to the museum and moved a log cabin, jail, general store, one-room schoolhouse and another small building to the park to establish the museum’s Prairie Village which, along with the museum, is open for tours.
The museum has welcomed visitors from all over the world and has returned to regular hours of operation (1-4 p.m.Tuesday through Sunday) after repeatedly being closed and reopened as the nation recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We have not been as busy as usual, but we are still here,” said Madge McDonald, museum curator.
John Gullion is the current Historical Society president. Other board of directors members are Lauranell Stewart (a founding board member), Judy Jones, Kyle Zerbe, Ronda Lichtenhan, Sherry Wilson, Rob Figge, Karla Merryman and Terry Carlson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.