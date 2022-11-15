Deborah Sylvester, 55, and Allen Sylvester, 51, rural Wabaunsee County, appeared Tuesday morning in Pottawatomie County District Court for a status hearing.
They are both charged with unlawful sexual relations, teacher with a student 16-plus years of age, stemming from incidents that happened from Dec. 1, 2019 through May 15, 2021.
Allen Sylvester was first arrested in Wabaunsee County on May 29. Both were later arrested in Pottawatomie County and charges filed on June 21.
According to County Attorney Sherri Schuck, a preliminary hearing was set for both Sylvesters for 9 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10.
Allen Sylvester had been a science teacher at Wamego High School before transferring to Wamego Middle School for the 2021-22 school year. Deborah Sylvester, his wife, had been a math teacher at Wamego High School. They both resigned May 31.
Allen Sylvester is also set for a court date in Wabaunsee County on Dec. 6.
