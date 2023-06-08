The Kansas Department of Transportation has awarded Pottawatomie County $300,000 to improve a small section of Flush Road. The safety of Flush Road has long been a concern of residents due to the location of Rock Creek High School and the number of young drivers on the road. The KDOT grant is part of the Federal Fiscal Year 2025 High Risk Rural Roads (HRRR) program.
The funds can be used to apply four-foot aggregate shoulders and flatten the slope along Flush Road between Kanon Ridge Lane and Elizas Road. This section of road is often referred to as “Kirtner Hill” by residents and has low visibility due to the steep grade. Additionally, the lack of shoulders makes it impossible to pull safely off the road.
The county applied for funding for other parts of Flush Road but did not receive any. Nineteen projects utilizing approximately $8.8 million Federal funds were selected for funding.
“We are hoping that everybody is as excited about the project as we are and are willing to work with us,” said County Engineer Nathan Bergman referring to landowners along the section of road.
BRIDGE CLOSED
The bridge along Louisville Road that recently had a large hole patched has now been officially closed. After patching the hole, a new bridge inspection was completed. “After the inspection, it was found that it reduced the rating from 63 to 18. And it decreased the load rating to 3 tons,” explained Public Works Director Tim Eisenbarth.
This new information spurred the county to close the road and create a safe detour. “We’ve gone to great lengths to make that route as good as it can,” said Eisenbarth. Eisenbarth said his department mowed, removed brush, and applied dust control to the new alternate route.
Commissioner Weixelman drove the detour and commended county employees on the work done. “I drove it twice now, and you guys did a great job on it,” he said.
“We understand (the detour) is an inconvenience,” said Eisenbarth. “But safety has to come first.”
JUSTICE CENTER NOISE CONCERN
Westmoreland resident Jenni Moore spoke before the Board of County Commissioners regarding her disappointment with how noise from the Justice Center ground source unit is being controlled, or rather not being controlled. Moore lives one block from the Justice Center.
“Last year we discussed this problem, and the sound levels were measured. An architectural engineer was consulted, who gave pretty specific recommendations. It was determined not to follow those recommendations,” said Moore. “The wooden panels have not worked.”
Moore referred to the wooden removable panels installed by county employees at the direction of the Board of County Commissioners. “This is a continuing noise level that never goes away. Twenty-four – seven,” explained Moore. “It’s a quality-of-life issue.”
Moore expressed that she appreciated the effort with the wooden fence, but believes the recommendations of the architectural engineer should be followed. “I would like the best that can be done to fix it be done,” she said. “If we do what the experts recommend then that is all we can do. I’d like to see that followed.”
VETERANS MEMORIAL
The county is continuing to collect names of veterans to add to its memorial near the old courthouse. Any veteran that served after December 31, 1946, was honorably discharged, and resides or has resided in Pottawatomie County is eligible to have their name added to the memorial.
County Administrator Chad Kinsley estimates there is room for at least 300 more names on the monument. Anyone interested in adding a name to the memorial can contact Kinsley at his office or email pio@pottcounty.org.
The county is also selling brass medallions for $25 and challenge coins for $10 to help fund the upkeep of the memorial. Those are available for purchase in the Pottawatomie County treasurer’s Office.
SERVICE AWARDS
This week the Board of County Commissioners recognized six employees for their service to the county. Gregg Webster was awarded for 30 years with Pottawatomie County. Webster works in the Planning and Zoning Department as Zoning Administrator.
Scott Campbell was recognized for 25 years with the county. Campbell works in the Public Works Department. Eric Martens with the Sheriff’s office was recognized for 10 years with the county. Attorney Brian Yearout was recognized for 5 years as Deputy Assistant County Attorney. Also recognized for 5 years of service were John Cancelada with EMS and John Evans in Transportation.
