The Kansas Department of Transportation has awarded Pottawatomie County $300,000 to improve a small section of Flush Road. The safety of Flush Road has long been a concern of residents due to the location of Rock Creek High School and the number of young drivers on the road. The KDOT grant is part of the Federal Fiscal Year 2025 High Risk Rural Roads (HRRR) program.

The funds can be used to apply four-foot aggregate shoulders and flatten the slope along Flush Road between Kanon Ridge Lane and Elizas Road. This section of road is often referred to as “Kirtner Hill” by residents and has low visibility due to the steep grade. Additionally, the lack of shoulders makes it impossible to pull safely off the road.