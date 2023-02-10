St. George owns a plot of land which will eventually house City Hall.
Plans for that structure have been put on hold due to rising costs, however a significant portion of the plot is available for commercial use and the city is looking for ideas.
To that end, the council is working on a Request for Proposals from contractors who may have an interest in the downtown property.
A building committee, consisting of council members Judd McCormack, chair, Debby Werth and Jeremy Holliday, met to draft the RFP.
“These are some of the ideas of what we thought the city would want, but it's relatively open for developers to put together different proposals,” McCormack told the full council at Thursday's regular meeting. “(The RFP) starts with the background of the St. George area, growth and what we're expecting and a little about the lots in question. We also put in a diagram of the lot with the caveat we want to maintain the 44 parking spaces in the northeast quadrant.”
He said the other big issue was maintaining a footprint for the City Hall which is expected to be built there in the future. “It has to be reserved,” he said.
“This is the first pass to get developer interest,” he continued. “It's not binding in any way, shape or form. The primary purpose is to get interest. If only one comes in, and we don't like it, we don't have to accept.”
He stressed the city won't be responsible or pay for proposals.
“We won't be on the hook for anything in this first phase as far as monies go. That's what this first RFP is for, to get it out there.”
The city is looking at the possibility of the development being a PUD, or Public Urban Development.
“It's treated something like a Home Owners Association,” McCormack said. “So the city has some control. (For example) it could have a say in the external look of it. What it may come down to more is having final say in the look and feel of the whole area. We still want to have a small town feel to it. Also as part of that, we can establish a certain amount of time when the city could have final approval of sales. A say in the ultimate buyer is in the best interest of the city.”
The council was generally in favor of the draft RFP. There was some discussion over the time frame given for return – from 30 days to 120 days.
Mayor Tim Pralle felt 120 was too long. “I'm thinking 90,” he said. “One in Manhattan was 30, but they kind of knew (where it was going).” Council Member Matt Ruhnke also liked 90 days, calling it “a solid time frame.”
Pralle also noted he had a developer who has been closely following the issue.
The council will look over the proposal and submit any ideas or changes to the city clerk. The building committee will have a work session at 7 p.m., Feb. 23, with the goal of having a final RFP ready for approval at the March meeting.
Police Car Purchase
Pralle added the purchase of the Tahoe police vehicle to the agenda. “We originally approved $63,000 to get it bought and outfitted,” he said.
However, Police Chief Dale Burton reported the actual cost was $244. The council voted 5-0 to approve the additional expense.
Burton added that once this vehicle was received, the oldest one would be take out of service.
Werth questioned the purchase of future vehicles.
“Do you plan a rotation system?” she asked. “Or keep these the next 10 years?”
The chief told her mileage on the St. George vehicles was very low.
“The 2019 I'm driving just turned 40,000,” he said. “The 2017 Explorer, 68,000. I'd like to see 120,000 out of the Explorer. They can be run at least another five to seven years. And we're bringing in the brand new Tahoe.
On the topic of cars, Burton presented the new graphic he had designed for the police vehicles. “We will coordinate them so they're all the same, and stop losing the magnets.”
The cost is $550 for each vehicle, plus $100 for the two needing to have the current graphics removed.”
KDOT Grant Application
Werth reported the Cost Share Kansas Department of Transportation grant application period is opening soon.
“I want to investigate and see if we have a match this year to resubmit our project to fix Chapman Rd.,” she said. “We got the Safe Routes to School, but not this one. The program officer said we should resubmit.”
Pralle didn't want to miss the opportunity but also noted some additional things could be coming along for which the city will need funding.
“There may be another project and an island annexation,” he said. “I'll double check how much we need for that. Getting utilities for the island annex may pay for itself or lead to possible future expansion.”
K-CAMP Insurance
The council renewed the property insurance with K-CAMP for a total of $24,001, which is about 15 percent more than last year.
“Most insurance companies are going to raise valuation because of inflation,” Ruhnke said. “With $5 million in coverage, this isn't bad.”
FHRC Membership
This year's dues for the Flint Hills Regional Council is $948.60. After a short discussion on the value of membership, the council approved the expenditure on a 5-0 vote.
Code Enforcement
Sgt. Katelyn Morris, who also serves as the city's code enforcement officer, alerted the council about work being done for the five properties under condemnation protocol. A public hearing on those five properties is set for next month.
“I have noticed they are building decks for each of those trailers,” she said. “I'm assuming they are going to put them up.”
“They called today (Friday) and will be in today to get permits,” Liz Wagoner, city clerk, said.
Morris questioned if that was legal, and Todd Luckman, the new city attorney confirmed that it was.
“He can do what we wants,” Luckman said. “It's just a building permit. The world is filled with late building permits. He's aware there is a public hearing?”
“Well aware,” Morris responded. “I wouldn't encourage work done or money spent until after that. It's likely a waste of money.”
Planning, Zoning
Cody Liming reported the Planning and Zoning board will be having a public hearing in March and then hopefully pass the updated zoning codes.
“Hopefully we'll adopt that in march and you will have it in April,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.