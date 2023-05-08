Darryl Pearson, Pearson Golf Construction, had previously presented St. Marys with designs for a Par 4 course, which included using an easement along the St. Mary’s Academy and College land.
At last Tuesday’s city meeting, Commissioner Gerard Kleinsmith said he had tried to contact Pearson about the new designs, with some concerns about its driving range. If Great Life Fitness does get involved in taking over the lease and running the course, a driving range will be beneficial. However, it will have to include a net.
The commissioners still need to know how much it will all cost before going forward.
Planting grass on the fairways can be handled by the city, but new sprinkler systems as well as building a new green and new tee boxes will be an expense in this project.
“Are we guaranteed that someone’s going to run it?” asked Mayor Matthew Childs. “Because from what I can understand about this, and I don’t have a lot of understanding about why it was shut down, but if we’re in the same scenario where we have to run it, it seems like we’ve already played that game so to speak and we shut it down. If we don’t have somebody to run it as a guarantee, it doesn’t make sense to invest.”
Childs questioned that if the golf course could not be maintained by the city before, what certainty can the city have to be successful the second time around. According to Kleinsmith, a refurbished golf course has a greater chance of having a company want to take it over than one in a state of disrepair. The difference now is that the city is reevaluating the pay structure, including insurance. In the past, health insurance was a stumbling block for the golf course, according to City Manager Maurice Cordell.
Genevieve Wingerter, a St. Marys resident, suggested having a special golf course committee for citizens to provide input in the renovation project.
Kleinsmith will reach out to Rick Ferrant at Great Life and invite him to the next meeting. This item was carried over
On a related issue, the commission also heard complaints about the condition of the club house.
Street Superintendent Bob Schindler spoke about the ongoing issues pertaining to the golf course club house, specifically some problems with the sewer and repairs to the septic tank. The commissioners approved $2,400 dollars for plumbing work.
Schindler also mentioned that he will be fixing the foot bridge, which needed ten planks replaced. Each plank costs $140 from the lumber mill in town. The repair is necessary to prevent injuries that could happen from walking on a broken bridge and there is enough in the Golf Course Fund to cover it.
Jennifer Peros spoke to the commission, describing the state of disrepair that the club house is in. After renting out the club house for a bridal shower, she observed various problems with the building, including a sliding door handle that had fallen off, bugs everywhere, a broken thermostat, and some lights were not working. It was so bad, she said, the event was delayed due to the amount of cleanup necessary. Peros had requested a refund but received no reply.
“There’s so much in the club house that has been neglected and I’m wondering if the city manager and employees can look through the clubhouse periodically and see what needs to be maintained,” said Peros. “There are so many little things that can be done but aren’t being done.”
She suggested fundraising to possibly renovate and maintain the club house, so it is in habitable condition to be rented out. Childs and Commissioner Richard Binsfield agreed that, in principle, it’s a good idea to get an assessment done of what needs to be fixed up at the golf club and to look into a possible fundraiser.
Riverside Park
Wingerter gave an update about the spring cleanup event she organized. Overall, the event had a successful turnout, with a 150 volunteers.
She thanked the sponsors who made the clean up possible, including the city, which allowed the free use of the dump, the Onyx Collection and Traditional Trucking, Ornamental Concrete, the Lumber Yard, Sugar Creek Country Store, Sidekick, Valley Scapes, and Frito Lay.
Wingerter also thanked the city staff members who were involved with the cleanup. She also discussed doing some landscaping to beautify the park, which will include planting and laying down mulch. Lastly, there were concerns brought up about all the graffiti in the park, which needs to be painted over. Wingerter suggested either installing cameras or to have better monitoring of the park to prevent vandalism as much as possible.
Childs suggested that, although he thinks the ideas are good, the commission can only make official decisions based on concrete proposals.
“We appreciate it, but it would be even more efficient if, as you gather these valid inputs, staff them through Maurice primarily and he can decide which department is best tasked with putting it together,” said Childs. If organized in that way, the commissioners can know costs and bid options.
Palmer St. Bridge
Cordell said and Schindler spoke with county engineer Nathan Bergman, who was present at the meeting. to discuss the possibility of funding this project with the KDOT off-system bridge program. Cordell wanted to see if the low-cost bridge option qualifies for 100 percent funding. This will cover the inspection and the construction of the regular structure.
Library Lease
The city will need to raise the rent for the Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library from $600 to $650/month effective Jan. 1, 2024 to offset rising costs. because the cost of everything is higher.
Experience St. Marys
Miguel Garcia, Experience St Marys, had asked the city for support towards the city’s Independence Day festivities, asking for Stars Level sponsorship. Last year, the city paid a total of $1,500 for the fireworks and liability insurance.
On Cordell’s recommendation, the commission approved a flat Star Level contribution of $2,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.