Darryl Pearson, Pearson Golf Construction, had previously presented St. Marys with designs for a Par 4 course, which included using an easement along the St. Mary’s Academy and College land.

At last Tuesday’s city meeting, Commissioner Gerard Kleinsmith said he had tried to contact Pearson about the new designs, with some concerns about its driving range. If Great Life Fitness does get involved in taking over the lease and running the course, a driving range will be beneficial. However, it will have to include a net.