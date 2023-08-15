MANHATTAN, Kan. — As the weather begins to cool this fall, landscaping begins to lose vibrancy, but Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham says you can add interest to your home by planting shrubs this fall or next spring that flower later in the growing season.
He recommends one or more of the following:
Rose of Sharon (Hibiscus syriacus) is a tall shrub that produces single or double flowers. Colors range from white to red, purple or violet, or combinations, depending on the variety.
Crapemyrtle (Lagerstroemia indica) are shrubs or trees. They are not reliably winter hardy in Kansas and often die back to the ground.
“Crapemyrtle flowers on new wood, so plants pruned (or killed) to the ground while dormant in late winter or early spring will bloom later the same year,” Upham said. “Flower color varies from white, pink, to purple or deep red on different plants.”
Bluebeard (Caryopteris x clandonensis) is also known as blue-spirea, blue-mist shrub, or caryopteris.
“It usually is found with blue flowers, but some cultivars have a blue-violet to violet flower color,” Upham said. “Plants are usually cut back in late winter or early spring. Flowers are borne on the current season’s growth.”
Sweet Autumn clematis (Clematis terniflora) is a vigorous vine with large masses of small, white flowers that have a wonderful fragrance. Upham warns that they can easily outgrow their bounds and it is often a good idea to cut it back to the ground in early spring.
Davidiana clematis (Clematis heracleifolia var. Davidiana) is a bush-type clematis with small but interesting violet-blue flowers. Female plants bear interesting fluffy seed heads into the winter.
PeeGee hydrangeas (Hydrangea paniculata Grandiflora) are somewhat coarse with large clusters of white flowers. They can be trained into a tree-like form.
