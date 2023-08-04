Free school supply distribution set for Aug. 12 Beth Day Author email Aug 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Wamego Council of Churches Free School Supply Distribution will be held from 9 a.m to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, at Trinity Baptist Church, 16655 W. Highway 24.Any USD 320 family facing financial hardship is welcome to come and select supplies. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beth Day Author email Follow Beth Day Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today 84° Partly Cloudy Wamego, KS (66547) Today Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 1:43 pm Full Forecast Latest e-Edition The Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Essential Calendar Calendar free USD 320 Free School Supply Districution Saturday, August 12th, 2023 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm Free Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email For families in USD 320 facing financial hardships. A project of the Wamego Council of Churches. Newspaper Ads KMC Dermatology & Medspa Soulis Auctions ProPerty restoration and investments Kansas Protection Report Center Drapery World M&S Plumbing M&S Plumbing Heating Air Conditioning, Inc Zydeco Meadery KanEquip Star Seed Bulletin Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSt. Marys man arraigned on rape chargesMan injured in 24-99 accidentHead Start returns to WamegoEmergency responders train with active violence drillPeter Pan adventure continues at Columbian TheatreAsbury retires after 44 years with WamegoEmig named county's first Employee of the QuarterPaxico Blues Fest Lineup ReleasedSocial Security 101Reduced-price and free school meals available Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Send us your photos! Have some photos on your phone or computer? Send them to The Times! We’ll publish them each Tuesday in The Smoke Signal. Submit Your Photo!
