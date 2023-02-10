WESTMORELAND — Allen “Doc” Sylvester and Deborah Sylvester, the former USD 320 teachers arrested in June on unlawful sexual relations charges for sleeping with a student, appeared in Pottawatomie County District Court Friday and waived their rights to a preliminary hearing.
Meanwhile, the judge denied a motion to release Allen Sylvester on bond because of evidence that the student, who was 16 or older at the time of the alleged incident, was still living with him.
In an email prior to the court appearance, county attorney Sherri Schuck explained that waiving the right to a preliminary hearing means a defendant will not challenge state’s evidence and will accept a finding to bind them over for trial.
Allen Sylvester’s case had a twist as he was confined in the Pottawatomie County Jail on a bond revocation warrant because of evidence of violation of the no-contact order with the former student. Schuck clarified after the hearing the arrest warrant was made on Feb. 7, and he was arrested Feb. 9.
Sylvester’s waiver of the preliminary hearing was swift. He answered in the affirmative questions from Judge Erich Campbell on the implications of waiving the preliminary hearing.
However, when it came to the question of bond, Sylvester’s attorney, Tom Lemon, requested Sylvester again be released on bond.
“He does have significant health issues,” Lemon said of Sylvester, “incarceration is very difficult.” He added that all the evidence for the bond revocation motion was from “third parties” and “hearsay upon hearsay.”
Schuck responded, “The victim contacted law enforcement immediately” after the search warrant and arrest.
“Mr. Sylvester himself stated she was living there (at his residence) but she denies living there,” Schuck continued. She also said there was visual confirmation and that the victim refused to tell her office where she was living. “She uses her mother’s address.”
Judge Campbell was skeptical, noting Sylvester already had a $10,000 bond.
Lemon replied that Sylvester said he would move to his mother’s house. “If the victim wants to be at his house, he would not go back.”
The attorney also told the judge Sylvester’s address had two residences — a house and a trailer, but shared a mailing address.
“That doesn’t cut it,” Campbell said. “He violated it in my opinion.”
Campbell went on to add, “I don’t like it when people violate court orders. We all know what’s going on. It’s a slap in my face. Playing games, and I don’t play games.”
The judge concluded by noting he had “very little faith” in Sylvester, and set a bond at $100,000 cash or commercial.
When Schuck asked if the no-contact order would remain in place, Campbell responded emphatically, “Absolutely.” He gave the same response when Schuck asked that they have Sylvester’s address.
Deborah Sylvester’s case had been dispatched prior to Allen Sylvester’s. Appearing via Zoom she answered “yes” to the same questions. Campbell accepted the waiver and kept the $10,000 bond intact.
Schuck then told told the judge the victim, who was in the courtroom, had asked for the no contact order to be lifted, noting “the state is opposed”. David Moses, the defense attorney added he preferred “the purer the better” and said they had been respectful of the no contact order and “had no intention of violating it now.”
Judge Campbell kept the order in place. “Let’s keep it simple,” he said, “maintain the no-contact order.”
The Sylvesters are both set to be arraigned March 7 in Pottawatomie County District Court.
Allen Sylvester is also facing similar charges in Wabaunsee County and has a status conference Tuesday. Deborah Sylvester is not facing charges in Wabaunsee County.
