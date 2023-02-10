Sylvesters - 2015.jpg

Allen and Deborah Sylvester

 WHS 2015 Yearbook

WESTMORELAND — Allen “Doc” Sylvester and Deborah Sylvester, the former USD 320 teachers arrested in June on unlawful sexual relations charges for sleeping with a student, appeared in Pottawatomie County District Court Friday and waived their rights to a preliminary hearing.

Meanwhile, the judge denied a motion to release Allen Sylvester on bond because of evidence that the student, who was 16 or older at the time of the alleged incident, was still living with him.