Former Deputy County Clerk Desiree Thompson spoke before the Pottawatomie County Commissioners Monday morning regarding her experiences at work while pregnant, on maternity leave, and then later pumping breast milk. She handed each commissioner a letter and encouraged them to read it in its entirety.
“I was made to feel that my pregnancy, my maternity leave, and my decision to breast feed my son was an inconvenience for Dawn (Henry) and her staff,” said Thompson. Dawn Henry is the county clerk and Thompson’s former supervisor. Thompson went on to explain that the letter provided to the commissioners highlights specific instances when she felt harassed and discriminated against.
“The proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back came on April 28 when I was reprimanded for pumping (breast milk) for my son,” Thompson explained. “ I was handed the current county policy and I feared I would be fired. I went home that night and contacted an attorney.”
Thompson informed the commissioners that the current county policy for breast feeding moms is out of date and does not reflect the new PUMP Act which went in to effect Dec. 29, 2022. The PUMP Act ensures that working mothers have a private place to pump and adequate time to do so. In the event these needs are not met, the PUMP Act allows employees to pursue legal recourse.
“I learned that the Pregnancy Discrimination Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), and the PUMP Act, protect employees like me from discrimination and harassment,” said Thompson of her conversation with an attorney. “I was told negative comments about pregnancy leave, breastfeeding, and childcare can create a hostile environment. And that not assigning my work to others during my leave so that I faced a punishing workload when I returned likely violates the FMLA.”
Thompson stated she is not pursuing legal action at this time; however, she wanted make the commissioners aware of her experience.
“I want to make sure it is understood what happened to me was not only stressful and demoralizing, but quite possibly illegal. I want to make sure no other employee has to go through this type of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation. I hope the county with take corrective action with respect to Miss Henry. And more broadly, that the county will train all supervisors on how to respect and support, and certainly not discriminate against pregnant and nursing employees, new parents, and other family care givers,” Thompson concluded.
Louisville Bridge
Jim Brinkman, a bus driver for the Rock Creek school district, spoke to the commissioners about his concerns with the Louisville Rd. bridge that recently developed a large hole in the deck.
“Part of my route has me going over the Louisville Bridge night and morning. That is no longer the case because I have been directed to avoid that bridge due to the big chunk that fell out,” Brinkman told commissioners. “What is the plan and when are we going to replace that narrow Louisville bridge that was probably designed for horse and buggy?”
The commissioners assured Brinkman that while grants are being pursued, they have already begun the designing process.
Sign Approved
The commissioners approved the placement of a Havensville City sign on the south side of the fire station. The rock sign, which measures 60 inches by 36 inches, will read “City of Havensville, Est 1878”.
