pott co.jpg
Buy Now

The Westmoreland Elementary fourth grade class attended the weekly county commissioners meeting as part of their Government and Civics Unit.

 Annie Wolfe | The Times

Former Deputy County Clerk Desiree Thompson spoke before the Pottawatomie County Commissioners Monday morning regarding her experiences at work while pregnant, on maternity leave, and then later pumping breast milk. She handed each commissioner a letter and encouraged them to read it in its entirety.

“I was made to feel that my pregnancy, my maternity leave, and my decision to breast feed my son was an inconvenience for Dawn (Henry) and her staff,” said Thompson. Dawn Henry is the county clerk and Thompson’s former supervisor. Thompson went on to explain that the letter provided to the commissioners highlights specific instances when she felt harassed and discriminated against.