St. Marys City Manager Maurice Cordell recently met with the State Department of Agriculture and FEMA, as well as the design company concerning designs for the flood plain mitigation project.
Cordell informed the city commission at the Aug. 1 meeting that the engineering firm is asking $400,000 to finish the design, which must be done to have a true cost estimate.
Cordell informed the commission that there is a technical assistance program to get the true cost estimate without spending the $400,000.
Commissioner Gerard Kleinsmith isn’t in favor of going forward with this project, considering it a waste of tax dollars. “We’re still asking taxpayers to put up all this money for this technical assistance program for something which, quite frankly, I am not in favor of,” said Kleinsmith. “If the majority of the city commission is not in favor of going forward with this, why are we wasting anybody’s tax dollars?” Kleinsmith claims he hasn’t seen any reason why the project will benefit the city to be worth the cost, as the portion of the town that is in the floodplain is relatively small.
The city manager informed Kleinsmith that part of the technical assistance program will show the cost benefit, so an informed decision can be made. This program will not get the project fully designed.
Mayor Matthew Childs explained that the reason for the surveys is to mitigate flooding from the 100 Year Flood for a portion of the town. The flooding problem can be fixed but the process at least allows the city to know what it costs.
“I probably wouldn’t be voting for this dam either,” said Commissioner Richard Binsfield, who has seen this project through for longer than most currently on the council. “Unfortunately, we have certain politics that come into it so we have to make certain moves Having a cost analysis will at least bring some closure. Once the true cost estimate is known, this project may come to an end if the price is too high.”
CCLIP Bids
The commission rejected bids for the Highway 24/63 improvement which would be part of KDOT's CCLIP project. The rejection pushes the project back to the spring of 2024.
Pat Cox, the senior project manager with B&G Consultants was present at Tuesday’s meeting to discuss the base bid plus the alternates to repair the alleys along north Highway 63. Options available to the city are to restructure the base bid, adding K-63 and KDOT improvements and then potentially have the alley improvements as an alternate bid and then, if they wished, have Highway 24 as an alternate as well.
“Asphalt contractors look at volume. The bigger the volume they can do in one area because of the mobilization, the larger the unit price is,” said Cox. If it’s bid at the end of this year, the project can be added to the construction schedule for early spring of 2024. The city would like to make improvements to Highway 24 but cannot afford it with the high cost of asphalt.
The city will rebid the CCLIP highway improvements for Highway 63, Highway 24, and local alleys, with Highway 24 and the alleys as alternates.
Riverside Request
Caroline Gray, from Custom Wood Products, requested a reservation at Riverside Park on Sept. 8 for an employee/family celebration. She also requested the city lift the alcohol ban and asked permission to allow an air soft target shooting contest. It will be a closed party. There was a consensus by the commission to allow Custom Wood Products to use the park for their event.
Flag/Banner Policy Draft
Childs asked the city’s attorney for a list of approved veterans’ organizations and the attorney sent a list, titled Traditional Veterans Service Organizations.
The list will help the commission with a change in policy for which groups who can put up flags.
“I think it’s the prudent thing to do,” said Childs. “We don’t want to see just any approved non-profit organization who kind of lost track of what our messaging is. Likely there are flags flying from poles around town, that’s messaging that seems to come from the city.”
Banners can still be hung from buildings. The draft was approved by the city commission.
Golf Course
Rick Ferrant, the owner of Great Life Fitness, wishes to meet with Mammoth Construction Aug. 4, with a main focus being the sprinklers. After years of neglect, the sprinkler system at the golf course may need to be replaced.
The city manager planned to send out a paper survey by mail, including questions about how well the city’s recreational services serve the community. The commissioners want to know the input of individuals living in the city before going forwards with a costly project, and to know whether the golf course will be put to good use once it is refurbished.
Levy Cleanup
The city has been working on mowing and cleaning out the levy, removing trees and Johnson grass.
Chess Club
The commission approved a request by John McDowell to use the Armory one evening a week so the children in the newly created St. Marys Chess Club can get together and prepare for tournaments. They will play through the duration of the scholastic season, from the fall through the spring. They will only need tables and chairs, players will provide their own chess boards.
WAPA
The city commission approved the electric service contract renewal with the Western Area Power Administration as presented, for October 2024.
