MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State University has released a pair of publications that will help farmers with wheat variety selection, says Kansas State University wheat production specialist Romulo Lollato.

“There are many things to talk about when it comes to wheat variety selection and that will first depend on the location of the growers’ fields,” Lollato said. “Also, what's the cropping system, such as directly planting wheat on wheat, or wheat or soybeans. Or out in the west, they're (planting) after a fallow period or after corn.”