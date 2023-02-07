Riley County, KS – February 7, 2023) In 2022, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $75,000 in grant funding to the Riley County Health Department to re-establish a local Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) of volunteers. The MRC will serve the entire Wildcat Region, which includes Riley, Geary, and Pottawatomie Counties.

When volunteers join, they go through a background check and emergency response training so they can serve the community during disasters. The MRC prepares for and responds to natural disasters, such as wildfires, floods, and tornadoes, as well as other emergencies affecting public health, such as disease outbreaks.