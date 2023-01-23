Volland is ready to start 2023! Kicking things off is an exhibition of three Kansas photographers highlighting human experiences and impact. The exhibition, in plain sight, is a nod to the things the curator had not fully thought about: the people, industries, and places that are often hidden in plain sight. The exhibition serves to reveal these facets and celebrates the photographers’ ability to share a moment artistically and honestly.

The opening reception will be held at 2 p.m., Feb. 5. Brief comments will start the afternoon and conversation with the artists will follow.