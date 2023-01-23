Randy and Chris share their horses and provide rides to inner city Black youth as their part to showing youth that may noth otherwise be exposed to farming and ranching or what it means to be a cowboy.
Randy and Chris share their horses and provide rides to inner city Black youth as their part to showing youth that may noth otherwise be exposed to farming and ranching or what it means to be a cowboy.
Volland is ready to start 2023! Kicking things off is an exhibition of three Kansas photographers highlighting human experiences and impact. The exhibition, in plain sight, is a nod to the things the curator had not fully thought about: the people, industries, and places that are often hidden in plain sight. The exhibition serves to reveal these facets and celebrates the photographers’ ability to share a moment artistically and honestly.
The opening reception will be held at 2 p.m., Feb. 5. Brief comments will start the afternoon and conversation with the artists will follow.
Doug Barrett is a syndicated photographer who also launches his own artistic endeavors, most recently embarking on a project to document Black ranchers and farmers in Kansas. What Barrett thought was going to be a small project will in fact be much larger than anticipated. In his research, the artist learned that many Black farmers and ranchers go unlisted for reasons stemming from their race. What remains is a large group that has gone unnoticed by most. in plain sight showcases Barrett's work around Black cowboys and ranchers.
Laura Cobb’s photographs also shed light on a subject, but instead a place. Focusing her efforts on a quarter mile of a tributary to Indian Creek, Cobb emphasizes the beauty of the places closest to home. Nestled in suburban Overland Park, the creek at times feels a world away from the regimented landscape above, but Cobb does not shy away from showing this tributary as it truly is, altered by the litter, oils and chemicals collecting there.
Dylan Connell, a recent graduate in photography at K-State, will show pieces from his senior project, Smithfield Foods, where pork is processed. Working for the plant starting in mid-2020, Connell noticed changes to his creativity and personality after taking the job. The artist used this as inspiration, befriending coworkers and inviting them into the studio. Donned in their work garb and often fresh off the line, Connell displays the hardship of those working in this critically important, and often overlooked, industry.
The Volland Store is located at 24098 Volland Rd., Alma.
Healthy Forages, Healthy Beef Cattle will be the focus of an educational program sponsored by K-State Research and Extension – Pottawatomie, Riley, and Marshall Counties on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5:30-9:00 pm, at the Westmoreland Elementary Gym, 205 S 4 th St, Westmoreland,
