Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer, Commanding General of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley; Mr. Jim Sharp, a 1st Infantry Division World War II veteran; Mr. Terry Van Meter, a 1 ID Vietnam veteran and former Fort Riley Museums curator; Mr. Bowery; Dr. Smith and Col. Brandon “Bull” Smith, 1st Infantry Division Chief of Staff, cut the ribbon to reopen the U.S. Calvary Museum on Fort Riley.
Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division celebrated the reopening of the U.S. Cavalry Museum with a ribbon cutting Tuesday.
Charles Bowery, Jr., Executive Director, U.S. Army Center of Military History, and a former Big Red One Soldier, focused on the significance of the event: “This is a labor of love for me and it’s personal. We have an incredible history to tell here through our museums. Our museums play a critical role, not only in helping us remember and honor our past, but in terms of ensuring that we can face future challenges.”
Dr. Bob Smith, Director of Fort Riley Museums, said, “It has been seven years since we began this project and during this time what I learned is the value of teamwork. I think teamwork sums up the Army’s ethos. We are all one team and through that team, we will accomplish our mission. So here in our case today is the opening of a new museum.”
The U.S. Cavalry Museum is housed in one of the oldest permanent structure on Fort Riley, built in 1855 as the post hospital. It tells the story of the U.S. Cavalry from 1775 to the present day, highlighting life on the Great Plains prior to the arrival of settlers, the role of Fort Riley and the cavalry, the life of the cavalry Soldier, and traces the history of the cavalry from the days of the horse soldier to the modern era of the armored and air cavalry.
Along with the nearby 1st Infantry Division Museum, the buildings have been closed since 2018 for a renovation project, which included structural improvements, new heating, cooling and ventilation systems, new lighting and updated technology, while preserving the historic nature of the buildings.
