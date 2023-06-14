Fort Riley and the 1st Infantry Division celebrated the reopening of the U.S. Cavalry Museum with a ribbon cutting Tuesday.

Charles Bowery, Jr., Executive Director, U.S. Army Center of Military History, and a former Big Red One Soldier, focused on the significance of the event: “This is a labor of love for me and it’s personal. We have an incredible history to tell here through our museums. Our museums play a critical role, not only in helping us remember and honor our past, but in terms of ensuring that we can face future challenges.”