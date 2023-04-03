MANHATTAN, Kan – The perfect hard-boiled egg is essential to many Easter traditions, including a common appetizer: deviled eggs. Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee said cooking eggs properly is key to preventing foodborne illness.

“Undercooked hard boiled eggs can leave the yolk and possibly the white runny and any possible Salmonella bacteria can survive. This could lead to foodborne illness,” Blakeslee said.