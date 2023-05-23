Sunflower Summer is an educational program that promotes learning and family engagement during the summer by allowing Kansas families free access to museums, zoos, historic landmarks, outdoor locations and other attractions.
This year, both the Flint Hills Discovery Center and Sunset Zoo are Sunflower Summer locations.
From May 26 through August 13, Kansas residents with students enrolled in Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible to access one (1) free ticket per child to more than 100 Kansas attractions, museums, zoos, and other venues. Students enrolled in 18-21 Transition Programs are also eligible for free tickets via the Sunflower Summer program.
Guardians can download the Sunflower Summer app free from either Google Play (Android) or Apple (IOS) app stores. To register an account, simply open the app and follow the prompts. Then it’s as simple as selecting your first attraction, and then tap and go.
Via the Sunflower Summer app, each Kansas student, and their guardians (up to two adults) are provided one free visit to each of the participating attractions per year. Your Sunflower Summer “Passport” (in the app) will be stamped, and the ticket will no longer be accessible.
"Sunset Zoo is excited along with the Flint Hills Discovery Center to offer a free visit to many who may not have been to either unique attraction here in Manhattan. Being a part of this program opens doors for visitors from all across Kansas to come see Manhattan and the surrounding communities. We are thankful to be a part of the program," said Scott Shoemaker, Sunset Zoo Director.
“We are thrilled to be part of Sunflower Summer for the third year in a row,” said Susan Adams, Flint Hills Discovery Center Director. “With Sunset Zoo joining the program and so many more great attractions across the Flint Hills region, this is the perfect opportunity for all families to get out and explore what Kansas has to offer.”
Additional local venues are the Midwest Dream Car Collection and Tuttle Creek State Park in Manhattan, and the Oz Museum in Wamego. A special event is an overnight camp out at Milford State Park on June 2 and 3.
More information, including a full list of 2023 participating venues and a frequently asked questions section, is available on the program website, www.sunflowersummer.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.