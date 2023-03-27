A smile or words of encouragement may seem like small things, but Erin Yelland knows they add up.

“We know from research that having a positive outlook on aging actually adds 7 ½ years to your life,” said Yelland, a specialist on aging with K-State Research and Extension. “If you have that positive outlook, you’re able to embrace aging and look for the positives. And it’s going to add years to your life.”