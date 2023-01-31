The third annual “Rural Revitalization Conference” will be held on Wednesday, Feb, 22 in Randolph, according to Gary Fike, Riley County K-State Research and Extension Director.

“The purpose of this conference, has been, and always will be, focused on rural entrepreneurship,” Fike says. “Those who are interested in beginning their own small, rural business is our target audience, although everyone is invited if you have even the faintest interest in becoming an entrepreneur someday.”