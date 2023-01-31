The third annual “Rural Revitalization Conference” will be held on Wednesday, Feb, 22 in Randolph, according to Gary Fike, Riley County K-State Research and Extension Director.
“The purpose of this conference, has been, and always will be, focused on rural entrepreneurship,” Fike says. “Those who are interested in beginning their own small, rural business is our target audience, although everyone is invited if you have even the faintest interest in becoming an entrepreneur someday.”
The event will be held at the Randolph VFW, and will begin at 9:30 a.m. with coffee, juice, and cinnamon rolls from the “Fork in the Road” in Riley. The program begins at 10:00 a.m. with speakers from USDA Rural Development, the Small Business Development Center, and the Governor’s Office on Rural Prosperity. The focus of their presentations will include information on beginning a business plan, financing, how to apply for grants and loans, and other special offerings by their organizations.
Lunch will be served at noon catered by The Farmhouse Restaurant of Olsburg and Riley. The afternoon program will include small business owners who will share their story about their forays into the business world. They include: Valerie Visser of Fork in the Road of Riley, Stacey Mahaffey of Mulberry Feet in Riley, Andrea DeJesus of A&H Farms in Manhattan, and Glenn Brunkow of Brunkow Family Lamb, Wamego.
“We have a great mix of different types of businesses represented, and small, local, rural businesses are all the rage,” Fike explained. “I think we have tremendous potential in this area for small business owners to have great success with all of the resources that we have here. We are also fortunate to have as sponsors the Kansas Farm Bureau, the Small Business Development Center, and Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK). Planning for this program was the Riley County Extension Program Development Committee for Community Vitality.
Registration is $ 25.00 and includes lunch and rolls, coffee and juice and is due by February 20. Call the Riley County Extension office at 785-537-6350 and get registered today. For more information and the complete schedule, go to riley.k-state.edu.
Healthy Forages, Healthy Beef Cattle will be the focus of an educational program sponsored by K-State Research and Extension – Pottawatomie, Riley, and Marshall Counties on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 5:30-9:00 pm, at the Westmoreland Elementary Gym, 205 S 4 th St, Westmoreland,
