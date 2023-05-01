Spring is the time for growing strong and here’s an event for rural and farm women who live in the northeast section of Kansas to do just that. “GROWING STRONG...Preparedness, Mental Health, Plant and Food Matters” is to be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Manhattan, and is hosted by two members of the Kansas Farm Bureau’s Women’s Leadership Committee.

If you live in one of the counties listed below, please plan to attend this day of